Boise’s Treefort music festival 2020 postponed over coronavirus concerns in Idaho

BOISE — Treefort Music Festival will be postponed until September, organizers said Wednesday.

The festival, which brings more than 400 artists and gathers more than 20,000 people in downtown Boise each March, will be held Sep. 23-27. The festival was originally going to be held March 25-29.

It is not the first music festival to be canceled. Others, including Austin’s South by Southwest and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over the virus. Coachella will be postponed until October after Riverside County, California, where the festival takes place, declared a public health emergency.

“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” said Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder, in a news release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”

All tickets purchased for the March festival will be valid for the September one. New tickets are available for the new dates as well. Customers who want a refund can email refunds@treefortmusicfest.com.