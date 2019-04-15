BOISE — Oh, Alexander Hamilton, Boise’s waiting in the wings for you!
Yes, theater lovers, you can truly rejoice as arguably the biggest breakthrough musical — yes, I’ll say it — of the century so far makes its way to Boise for an extended run in the Morrison Center’s 2020-21 season.
Yes, it’s a long way off and all the details are not available now, but “Hamilton” is coming, and the best way to ensure you get a ticket is to buy the center’s 2019-20 season, which is headlined by “Waitress” and ending with the return of “The Book of Mormon.”
Subscribers who renew their tickets at the end of next season will get first dibs on “Hamilton” tickets.
The Morrison Center increasingly is becoming a powerhouse presenter in the region, scoring larger and larger productions, such as “The Phantom of the Opera” in 2017, “The Lion King” in 2018 and the return of “Wicked” earlier this year.
But “Hamilton” is the biggest coup yet. The 2015 theater sensation about the $10 founding father won a record number of Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. It propelled its creator and star Lin Manuel Miranda to worldwide fame. By combing rap and traditional musical techniques and color blind casting to tell the story of the first U.S. Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, it created a cultural earthquake that introduced a new generation to the art form — and forever changed it.
It’s still the hottest ticket on Broadway today, at its’ open-ended stand in Chicago and performances across the country. This year, two companies are on the road playing three-to four-week runs. Stay tuned for more details.
THE 2019-20 MORRISON CENTER SEASON
‘Waitress’
Tony nominated “Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who seeks a way out of her small town and rocky marriage by pouring her heart into her confections. She enters a baking contest in a nearby county and finds someone new, but will Jenna have the courage to make a fresh start? With a lyrical score by Sara Bareilles, it’s based on the 2007 indie film that took Sundance by storm.
Dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.
'A Christmas Story'
Spend the holidays with Ralphie and his family in “A Christmas Story, The Musical.” Writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the team behind “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land,” turned the beloved holiday classic into a classic musical. Set in 1940s northern Indiana, it follows Ralphie Parker as he dreams of an official Red Ryder air rifle and learns the true meaning of the season.
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
'Fiddler On The Roof'
The classic musical about Jewish community in pre-revolutionary Russia that wrestles joy out of hardship, poverty and prejudice, gets a reboot under the director of Barlett Sher. (Now a Tony winning director, Sher was a resident director at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival from 1992-2000.) The story about a poor milkman who just wants to find good husbands for his five daughters features some of the best music written for the stage. It’s signature songs include “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and the jubilant “To Life.”
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
'The Play That Goes Wrong'
This British farce took Broadway by storm and is now making its way across America. In the tradition of “Noises Off,” “The Play that Goes Wrong” sends up of a classic murder mystery and theater. It focuses on a production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” a play that goes from bad to hilarious with mishaps and madcap farce.
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
'Bandstand'
“Bandstand” tells the story of six World War II soldiers who return home to struggle with post-traumatic stress and survivor’s guilt as they try to put their lives together. They form a band to compete in a national patriotic radio contest in New York City. Three-time Tony winning choreographer (“In the Heights,” “Hamilton” and “Bandstand”) Andy Blankenbuehler directed this production.
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Season add ons
'Stomp'
A new production of the contagiously rhythmic tour-de-force “Stomp” returns to the Morrison Center. You’ll discover new routines, props and ways to keep the beat.
Dates: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
'The Book of Mormon'
The uproarious “The Book of Mormon” returns to the Morrison for a third engagement. It follows the misadventures of to missionaries who hope to go to Orlando to spread the word, but end up in Uganda facing warlords and their own questions.
Dates: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4, 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Tickets
Season subscriptions go on sale to the public May 3 and run $235 to $395 at 208-426-1111 and MorrisonCenter.com. Tickets for individual performances go on sale about 30 to 60 days before each show’s run, and availability will vary. The Morrison Center is at 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane on the Boise State University Campus.
