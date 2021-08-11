Boise concerts, festival announce vaccine, testing requirements for fans. Expect more

“It was a big deal prior to COVID. It was a huge deal if somebody on the bus got the flu. They couldn’t get that person off the bus fast enough.”

The Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City has not had a band request proof of vaccination or a negative test yet, owner Creston Thornton said.

But if it does? Following the lead of Live Nation, the 2,200-capacity club at 4983 N. Glenwood St. will honor the artist’s request, Thornton said.

“What will happen is if an artist does request that, we will go along with that, and we’ll offer a seven-day refund window and make sure that everyone understands what’s going on and make sure people feel comfortable,” he said.

Thornton, who also is president of promoter Live Nation’s mountain region, added that his staff is following all recommended safety precautions at the Revolution Center, as well as at Ford Idaho Center arena and amphitheater. “Everything we can do, protocol-wise, to create a safe environment,” he said.

Treefort “strongly encourages” fans to be fully vaccinated before the festival, and encourages fans younger than 12 to wear a mask while attending, according to a press release. It’s also asking attendees to have a mask on hand, because some events or areas could be mask-only.