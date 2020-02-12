BOISE — I have nothing against grinnin’ Clint Robertson and spiffy Luke Caldwell.
Sure, the stars of HGTV’s “Boise Boys” are more Hollywood than they let on. (Robertson was a contestant on season 10 of “The Apprentice.” Caldwell is the former lead singer of a touring Christian band with major-label record distribution.)
And yes, the small-town luster of seeing Boise on national TV has worn off after two seasons.
It doesn’t even bother me (OK, maybe a little) that their home-flipping operation, Timber and Love, arguably takes direct advantage of the Treasure Valley housing-market monster that “Boise Boys” helps feed.
But now? Now that the Boise-milkin’ duo is plotting yet another HGTV series that promotes our city and its increasingly overwhelmed streets and hiking trails?
Dudes, did you really have to?
Yep. Casting is underway for this new, unnamed show. Idahoans can even participate — for $75,000 or more.
“Clint and Luke will continue to make Boise beautiful, one renovation at a time,” HGTV trumpets on its website, “but this go-around, they’re looking for families who have outgrown their current home and aren’t eager to move. The guys will transform each house into a functional, personalized space with every family member in mind. ... If you live in or near Boise and have a minimum budget of $75K, you can shoot your shot to be featured on Luke and Clint’s new series right now.”
Is this really a good idea? Look, I get it. This time, these won’t be dilapidated houses the “Boise Boys” are renovating to sell to ecstatic out-of-staters. But you know that the producers will make Boise look like Utopia. With gorgeous images of the skyline and Foothills. With healthy-looking Idahoans biking the Greenbelt. With smiling millennials sipping lattes downtown.
With more and more reasons to make more and more Americans think our progressively overstuffed, soon-to-be overhyped city is the place to be.
In the on-air words of Channel 7 news anchor and true local celebrity Mark Johnson: “WE’RE FULL.”
Haven’t you noticed that ex-Californians who relocated here five or seven long years ago now talk smack about Californians trying to move here today? (That behavior, I admit, is hilarious. Almost as funny as one of your jokes, Clint.)
Oh well. Bring it on, HGTV. You know every single Boisean is gonna proudly check out this show. We’re pathetic like that.
Besides, what else are we supposed to do nowadays besides watch TV — now that we’re afraid to go outside and face, like, 15- or 20-minute rush hour traffic?
