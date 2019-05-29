{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The NPC Southern Idaho Showdown bodybuilding competition will be at 10 a.m. June 8, with finals at 6 p.m., at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. These categories will be featured:

  • Men’s bodybuilding — classic physique and physique
  • Women’s bikini — figure and physique

For tickets or more information, call Big Jon Productions at 208-800-1277 or email idahobodybuilding@gmail.com or go to idahobodybuilding.com.

