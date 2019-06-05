KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced a special event featuring two blues artists: four-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’ and, opening for him, blues prodigy Jontavious Willis.
They will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., Ketchum.
Since 1994, Keb’ Mo’ has proven he is a musical force who defies typical genre labels. With his 14 albums, he has garnered four Grammy Awards and a producer/engineer/artist Grammy Certificate. Keb’ Mo’ has received 11 Grammy nominations in total and been awarded 11 Blues Foundation Awards and six Broadcast Music Inc. awards for his work in television and film.
Over the past two decades, Keb’ Mo’ has earned a reputation as a modern master of American roots music through the understated excellence of his live and studio performances.
Opening for Keb’ Mo’ and described by Taj Mahal as “my Wonderboy, the Wunderkind,” Jontavious Willis grew up in Greenville, Georgia, singing gospel music at the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church with his grandfather. At the age of 14, he came across a YouTube video of Muddy Waters playing “Hoochie Coochie Man” and set his course on the blues.
In his 2016 debut album, “Blue Metamorphosis,” Willis ranges from Delta, Piedmont and Texas blues to gospel, playing guitar, harmonica, banjo and cigar box. At the age of 22, Willis is an accomplished fingerpicker, flat-picker and slide player. He will complete his studies in sociology at Columbus State University this spring, but he’ll be unable to attend his graduation because he’ll be on tour with Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’.
The number of tickets available for SVCA members is determined by membership level: two tickets for the $50 level and up to six tickets for the $100 level and above. Full-price tickets for non-members are also available. Prices are as follows:
- Premium — $95 SVCA members and $105 non-members
- Tier 1 — $80 SVCA members and $90 non-members
- Tier 2 — $50 SVCA members and $60 non-members
Ticket prices do not include taxes or fees.
To purchase tickets, call 208-726-9491 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
