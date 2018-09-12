Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is located in the Canyon West Shopping Center. The pizza chain offers build-your-own 12-inch pizzas and a selection of wine and draft beer.

 

TWIN FALLS — Blaze Pizza is offering a chance for diners to support Guppies Hot Rod Grille after the restaurant on Main Avenue sustained major fire damage.

Blaze Pizza is hosting a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

For customers who bring in the “Cause a scene for a good cause” flyer or show it on their phone, Blaze Pizza will donate 20 percent of proceeds from the meal to help Hot Rod Grille.

Blaze Pizza

Show the "Cause a scene for a good cause" flyer on Sept. 19 at Blaze Pizza and 20 percent of your pay will go to Guppies Hot Rod Grille.

 
