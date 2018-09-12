TWIN FALLS — Blaze Pizza is offering a chance for diners to support Guppies Hot Rod Grille after the restaurant on Main Avenue sustained major fire damage.
Blaze Pizza is hosting a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.
For customers who bring in the “Cause a scene for a good cause” flyer or show it on their phone, Blaze Pizza will donate 20 percent of proceeds from the meal to help Hot Rod Grille.
