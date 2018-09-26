KETCHUM — As part of its Big Idea Project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” the Sun Valley Center for the Arts is partnering with the Community Library to present a lecture by historian and author Jon Meacham.
Meacham’s lecture, “The Soul of America,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road, Ketchum.
This event kicks off the center’s Featured Speakers Series, which pairs topical lectures with corresponding Big Idea Projects. Tickets are: $25 for SVCA members, $35 for nonmembers and $15 for students and educators.
Presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize winner and regular contributor to Time and The New York Times Book Review, Jon Meacham is known to have deep knowledge of politics, religion and current affairs. His new book, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels,” examines the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in U.S. history when hope overcame division and fear.
A contributing editor at Time, Meacham writes for the magazine’s “Ideas” section. He also pens “The Long View” column in The New York Times Book Review. Meacham served as Newsweek’s managing editor from 1998 to 2006 and editor from 2006 to 2010.
For information about other upcoming events associated with “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.