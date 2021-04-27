Beware lizard people, Idaho: Here’s the most-searched conspiracy theory in each state

As all Idahoans know, many of our neighbors are weirdos.

But how bizarre are they?

Not the strangest in America, thankfully. At least not according to “Every State’s Most-Searched Conspiracy Theory,” a revealing analysis from — um, USDirect, an authorized DirecTV dealer?

Congratulations. You are reading about one of the silliest, least credible “studies” of all time, conducted by experts on 24-month satellite TV contracts. But it’s a hilarious idea. Basically, USDirect snooped on the Subreddit “r/conspiracy,” which has 1.5 million subscribers. Poring over nonstop nonsense, USDirect narrowed things down to the nine most popular conspiracy theories. Then they used Google Trends to deduce which one each state searched most in 2020.

First, the good news: At least a few Gem State citizens still believe the Earth is round. That’s a big win for Idaho. The Flat Earth conspiracy theory was not our most-searched. But it was for our astronomy-challenged pals nearby in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.

The bad news? Idahoans are gazing nervously upward. Our state’s most-searched conspiracy theory was — Chemtrails. Yes, terrifying stuff supposedly streaming from high-flying aircraft to control our brains. Or biology. Or whatever.