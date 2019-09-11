TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration will present Stephen Beus at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
“Mesmerizing … explosive … intelligent … he belongs on the world stage,” the Salt Lake Tribune stated. In the space of four months, the American pianist won first prize in the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition, first place in the Vendome Prize International Competition in Lisbon and was awarded the Max I. Allen Fellowship of the American Pianists Association in Indianapolis.
Born and raised on a farm in eastern Washington, Beus began lessons at age 5 and made his orchestral debut four years later. He went on to win numerous national and international competitions throughout his youth, capturing the attention of both audiences and critics. Beus holds degrees from Whitman College, the Juilliard School and Stony Brook University.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. To buy tickets, email Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
