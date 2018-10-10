BELLEVUE — The Bellevue Artist Alliance strives to support art in the southern Wood River Valley by connecting artists and the community through art, business partnerships, exhibits and events in Bellevue.
South valley artists will share their work and experiences by opening their studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments and conversation will be abundant.
An opening reception with the artists will be Oct. 19 at Silver Creek Motel, 721 N. Main St., Bellevue. This event is free and open to the public.
The aliance holds artist events all year long, as well as exhibitions in local venues throughout the valley. The group has grown to nearly 30 Bellevue-area artist members, with dozens of artists participating in the open-studio event each year.
“Bellevue Artist Alliance succeeds because you have the synergy of creative folks working to enhance the experience of art in our community,” Anne Jeffery, Bellevue artist and BAA organizer, said in a statement.
For more information, go to bellevueartistalliance.com.
