BUHL — This Saturday beer lovers will have a reason to flock to Buhl: the city’s first brewfest.
The Brews 4 Buhl Beer Festival will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at McCluskey Park in Buhl. More than 30 unique beers will be offered, including offerings from Boise Brewing, County Line Brewing, Bella Brewing, Watkins Distributing, Mad Swede and more.
Plus, the festival will have food from Loose BBQ and live music by local bands CopperHead and Cover Me.
“We’re excited. We hope it grows to an annual event,” said Buhl Chamber of Commerce Administrator Michelle Olson.
Plans for the brewfest have been fermenting for six months; a partnership between the Buhl Chamber of Commerce, Magic Valley Brewing and Von Scheidt Brewing brought it to life.
This event is 21 and up. Tickets are $10 per person and include the entrance fee, a mug and beer tokens.
All of the proceeds go to support West End Charities and Educational Programs.
“It’s nice when you can have fun and be a part of a good cause,” Martin King said.
The head brewer with Von Scheidt Brewing said that Magic Valley Brewing reached out to them to see if they wanted to help bring this event to Buhl.
“Helping setting this up allows us to build relationships with other Idaho breweries,” King said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.