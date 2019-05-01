{{featured_button_text}}
Beatles

The CSI Madrigals will perform "Mad About … the Beatles" Tuesday.

 COURTESY OF THE CSI MADRIGAL ENSEMBLE

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Madrigal Ensemble will present “Mad About … the Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Theater.

This annual night of contemporary a cappella has proven to be a big hit with Magic Valley audiences. The Madrigals will take you on a “Magical Mystery Tour” through some of the most beloved music from the group synonymous with the British Invasion — in stunning, modern a cappella settings. The program will include such classics as “Blackbird,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be,” “Penny Lane,” “In My Life” and many more.

Admission is free, but donations to the CSI Madriglas Fund or the CSI Music Department Scholarship Fund will be appreciated.

