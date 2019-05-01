TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Madrigal Ensemble will present “Mad About … the Beatles” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Theater.
This annual night of contemporary a cappella has proven to be a big hit with Magic Valley audiences. The Madrigals will take you on a “Magical Mystery Tour” through some of the most beloved music from the group synonymous with the British Invasion — in stunning, modern a cappella settings. The program will include such classics as “Blackbird,” “Here Comes the Sun,” “Yesterday,” “Let it Be,” “Penny Lane,” “In My Life” and many more.
Admission is free, but donations to the CSI Madriglas Fund or the CSI Music Department Scholarship Fund will be appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.