TWIN FALLS — Feeling a little stir-crazy?
Get out of the house this weekend and kick off the new decade with Cabin Fever Day 2020. The annual event takes place Saturday and Sunday with several free events for the whole family hosted by local businesses.
Cabin Fever Day is also a chance to learn a new skill.
Have you ever dreamed of scuba diving in the ocean?
Start with free lessons held at the city pool on Sunday.
Krysta Melni of AWOL Adventure Sports said this is the fourth year they have held scuba diving lessons for Cabin Fever Day. It is a class that gets more popular each year, Melni said.
Participants will learn about equipment, the basic safety guidelines, skills needed to dive and how easy it is to move underwater with the gear.
“Taking the free sessions allows people to try scuba to see if its something they will enjoy before spending the time and money on the full certification course,” Melni said. “They almost always fall in love, but on occasion people do discover it’s not for them.”
Cabin Fever Day participants can also expand their musical knowledge at Wakefield Music Academy.
There will be an ongoing preschool class and musical instrument classes for ages 6 and older at Wakefield Music Academy on Saturday in Twin Falls.
“We have fantastic programs and we start music at 16 months old,” said Alissa Wakefield, owner and instructor. “It’s not just playtime. It’s a very organized approach to teaching music.”
Wakefield Music Academy offers lessons for piano, guitar, ukulele, violin, cello and viola.
“We teach them to be total musicians,” she said. “We teach music very kinesthetically. We are likely to interest every kids’ learning style.”
Frontier Pediatric Partners offers free prenatal yoga once a month for patients and non-patients.
Adding a free kids yoga night each month is in the planning stages, but Cabin Fever participants can get a sneak peek on Saturday. There will be three yoga classes for three different ages groups.
“That’s in the plan to start offering routine kids yoga free of cost,” said Dr. Jennifer Jorgensen. “It’s another form of outreach.”
In December, the newly formed practice held a free “Frozen”-themed night with the characters and songs from the movie. Jorgensen said the public could check the practice’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for other upcoming free community events.
“We are pretty excited for Cabin Fever Day,” Jorgensen said. “We are a pediatric practice, but what we are really about is healthy kids. It’s a way to reach out to the community and so they can see what our practice is about.
