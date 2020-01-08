Cabin Fever Day activities

Saturday

Magic Valley YMCA

9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Family yoga

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Family tennis

11 a.m. to noon: Open gym basketball

Noon to 4 p.m.: Open swim

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: YMCA facility is open free to community with free child care from 9 a.m. to noon.

Magic Valley Bowhunters

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Archery, basic instruction and introductory range session. Equipment provided.

Frontier Pediatric Partners

Free kids yoga

9 a.m.: 3 to 6 years old

11 a.m.: 7 to 10 years old

1 p.m.: 11 years old and older

Bowladrome

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: One free game of bowling including shoes. One game per participant.

Herrett Center for the Arts and Science

11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Free planetarium show

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Observatory (weather permitting)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Reptiles

Wakefield Music Academy

Noon to 6 p.m.: Free music lessons

Twin Falls Public Library

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Free storywalk through City Park and hot chocolate/hot cider and Saturday movie matinee that starts at 3 p.m.

Success Martial Arts

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Free noodle samurai

Sunday

City Pool

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Free open swim with the Tower

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: AWOL Adventure Sports Discover Scuba. Must be at least 10 years old with signed parent/guardian waiver.

Skateland

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Free admission and regular skates included. $2 for roller blades.