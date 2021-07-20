Beat the heat with Ice Cream Funday this weekend in Twin Falls City Park

TWIN FALLS — Looking for a sweet treat to help you beat the heat? Look no further than Rotary Club of Twin Falls' Ice Cream Funday.

The Rotary is sponsoring the 10th annual Ice Cream Funday fundraiser Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park. The ice cream social will run in conjunction with Art in the Park.

For this year’s fundraiser, 11 local businesses partnered with Cloverleaf Creamery — a dairy-based business based in Buhl — to develop their own unique ice cream flavor. Cloverleaf Creamery also worked with each of the businesses to name their respective flavors.

The participating businesses include Ataraxis Accounting and Advisory Services, Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning and Restoration, J-U-B- Engineers, Family Health Services, Frontier Pediatrics Partners, Annie’s Lovely Lashes and 3 Star Production, Jack’s Tire and Oil, Keller Williams Sun Valley Southern Idaho, Tripp Family Medicine, the Times-News and Stevens, Pierce and Associates.

Event attendees will be able to taste each of the ice cream flavors and vote for their favorite ice cream and name. The winning flavor will be featured at Cloverleaf Creamery throughout the month of August as the business’ flavor of the month.