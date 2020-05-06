Be a quarantine star: Virtual talent show offers a safe, fun way to keep kids entertained

TWIN FALLS
Keeping children entertained at home isn’t easy, especially during a global pandemic.
Emma Cherry has taken her three children on hikes and backyard camp outs. And like many parents, she’s done it all while working from home.
“It’s been OK,” Emma said. “My 9-year-old really enjoyed school and it’s hard for her to be away from her teacher and friends.”
So when Emma came across a Facebook post advertising an online talent show, she knew her daughter, Katelyn, would be interested.
“Singing is one of her favorite things to do,” Emma said. “I think it’s always really fun to see what other kids are doing and working on. It’s just something fun for her to work on.”
Southern Idaho Kids Magazine is hosting the virtual talent show for children up to 18 years old.
“I came up with the idea for a virtual talent show because I know that kids might be feeling stuck at home and wanting something to do,” said Julie Vasquez, owner of Southern Idaho Kids Magazine.
Vasquez said the magazine is offered at local schools, and since there won’t be a May issue, she wanted to reach out in another way.
“I wanted to get creative and find another way to reach out to the families in our area with something fun to do,” Vasquez said.
Parents can sign up their children for the talent show by going to southernidahokids.com/virtual-talent-show. The deadline is Sunday.
“The talents can be pretty much anything,” Vasquez said. “It’s not your typical talent show where your kid has to sing a song or play a musical instrument to enter. They can show off a painting they’ve done or do a flip on their tramp. They can show off some jokes they’ve made up or lip sync to a favorite song — the sky’s the limit and we want the kids to just have fun with it and be creative.”
Vasquez said a panel of judges that will help select category winners. There will also be a readers’ choice award that will be based on the number of votes each talent receives on the website.
Katelyn plans to sing “Be True to Your School” from Disney’s “Stargirl.”
One of her favorite places to sing is while swinging in her yard.
“Our neighbors are probably like, ‘I’m sick of this song,’” Emma said, with a laugh.
Though Katelyn likes singing, she said she often gets stage fright. So the idea of sending in a video makes her feel more comfortable.
“I definitely feel more comfortable than going on a stage,” Katelyn said.
“It’s definitely safer to just send it in,” Emma said.
“Especially during coronavirus,” Katelyn added.
