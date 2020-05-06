Be a quarantine star: Virtual talent show offers a safe, fun way to keep kids entertained

How to enter

There are four ways to sign up for the Southern Idaho Kids Magazine Virtual Talent Show:

1. Fill out the online form with your video URL.

2. Use both hashtags#southernidahokids and #virtualtalentshow on your Instagram or Twitter video.

3. Use both hashtags#southernidahokids and #virtualtalentshow on your video that has been posted to Southern Idaho Kids Magazine Facebook page

4. Email your video to southernidahokids@gmail.com.