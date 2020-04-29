Bars and restaurants closed during the coronavirus. Here’s what Idaho liquor sales did.

BOISE — If it feels like a flood of customers has been exiting Idaho liquor stores every time you drive by lately, you’re not crazy.
Sales increased significantly last month.
Dollar sales statewide were up 28 percent in March over the prior year, said Tony Faraca, chief deputy director and chief financial officer at the Idaho State Liquor Division.
And that’s despite bars and restaurants being closed part of the month because of the coronavirus.
“Though the bar and restaurant business is way down the last few weeks, it has been more than offset by an increase in retail sales,” Faraca said in an email.
The biggest rise was during the two-week period of March 12-25, Faraca said. Liquor stores statewide experienced 65 percent higher sales than during that time slot in 2019. “There clearly was some pantry loading going on,” he said.
Faraca said the spike happened “primarily as a result of a misunderstanding (and some erroneous media reports) as to whether liquor stores would remain open. ... Apparently a TV station made some mention that we’d be closing.”
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean shuttered dine-in restaurants and bars for 30 days starting March 20. Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order five days later, causing a stampede of panic-buying customers at liquor stores. “For those four hours, it might have been the busiest four hours in our history,” Faraca told the Statesman.
Customers bought half-gallon, or 1.75-liter bottles, much more than usual in March, Faraca said.
Liquor sales in Idaho already were stronger than normal before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Prior to March 12, dollar sales were up about 7 percent over 2019, Faraca said.
Since the massive uptick in March, sales have stabilized and returned to normal, he added.
As bars and restaurants reopen, they’re expected to resume buying liquor. Normally, they make up about 17 percent of overall dollar sales, Faraca said. Currently, they are at less than 1 percent.
