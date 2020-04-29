Bars and restaurants closed during the coronavirus. Here’s what Idaho liquor sales did.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — If it feels like a flood of customers has been exiting Idaho liquor stores every time you drive by lately, you’re not crazy.

Sales increased significantly last month.

Dollar sales statewide were up 28 percent in March over the prior year, said Tony Faraca, chief deputy director and chief financial officer at the Idaho State Liquor Division.

And that’s despite bars and restaurants being closed part of the month because of the coronavirus.

“Though the bar and restaurant business is way down the last few weeks, it has been more than offset by an increase in retail sales,” Faraca said in an email.

The biggest rise was during the two-week period of March 12-25, Faraca said. Liquor stores statewide experienced 65 percent higher sales than during that time slot in 2019. “There clearly was some pantry loading going on,” he said.

Faraca said the spike happened “primarily as a result of a misunderstanding (and some erroneous media reports) as to whether liquor stores would remain open. ... Apparently a TV station made some mention that we’d be closing.”