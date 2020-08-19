Bands look to unusual concert ideas as pandemic keeps venues closed

TWIN FALLS — When you can’t attend live music, live music can come to you.
That’s the philosophy behind The National Park’s current tour, which makes a stop in Twin Falls on Friday.
The Utah-based indie pop band released their fourth full-length studio album “Wildflower” on June 19. To celebrate its release, members came up with a creative way to tour during a pandemic. The group’s “Campfire Tour” is a 19-date outing featuring acoustic backyard shows around a campfire at private residences.
“Wildflower” is an album about “struggles and growth, hard times and faith, and knowing that through trials and tribulations the best is yet to come,” says a press release.
The National Parks formed in 2013 in Provo, Utah. Since then they have more than 90 million total streams, sold out headlining shows, toured with Andy Grammer, Peter Bjorn and John and WILD.
The private concerts are currently sold out in Twin Falls, but they hope to add more concerts in the future. And playing live music during a pandemic means those stops will likely be around a campfire and under the stars.
The National Parks are made up of Brady Parks (guitar, vocals), Sydney Macfarlane (keys, vocals), Cam Brannelly (drums) and Megan Parks (violin).
Leading up to their Twin Falls show, Brady Parks answered questions about the group, how they formed and their music influences.
What is the meaning behind the group’s name?Nature has always played a large role in our lyrics and music and so The National Parks was a perfect fit. I don’t think we had any other names that we were seriously considering before TNP jumped out at us.
Did everyone know each other before the group formed?I first met Sydney back in 2011 when she came to a house show that I was playing at. She sent me a Facebook message and we started jamming and the rest is history! When we met Megan, our previous violinist was leaving the band. Meg actually knew the old violinist as well as a lot of people helping the band at the time. And we knew Cam for a long time because of the music scene in Provo. He was in a band that we played a lot of shows with that was actually breaking up at the same time our previous drummer was moving away. It was perfect timing for all of it.
What influences your music and sound?We find a lot of inspiration from nature and our lives. Our newest album, “Wildflower,” is about life and all the pain and joy and struggles that come with that. I think we draw a lot of inspiration from our own lives and the things that we go through.
What music artists do group members enjoy?We all have our different musical influences we bring to the table. I love bands like Bon Iver and Coldplay, Megan loves Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, Syd loves Billie Eilish and Lorde, and Cam grew up on a lot of ‘80s music. I think we all bring those inspirations into what we create in one way or another.
Will this be your first time playing in Idaho?We love playing in Idaho! We constantly tour and always make it a point to come to Idaho. Some of our favorite shows have been in Rexburg and Boise. We can’t wait to come back.
How many shows are you performing in Twin Falls and how do the shows work?We will be playing one show in the area for now but are hoping to come back soon. Because of the pandemic, we have had to adjust a lot of our touring plans and the Campfire Tour came as a result of our tours and festivals and shows being postponed or cancelled. These shows have been really fun for us as we get to sit around a campfire and play more stripped down versions of our songs as well as tell stories and hear questions from our fans. The shows are all limited to 40 tickets to stay under the state guidelines for gatherings and are all hosted in backyards to allow for social distancing. We’ve loved getting to play these intimate shows and can’t wait to play more.
What is unique about your live performances and shows?These campfire shows are really unique because we get to hang out in an intimate setting with our fans. These shows are special because we get to take our songs back to the form they were written in and tell the stories behind how they came to life. One of our favorite parts of these shows is getting to do a Q&A throughout the show and hear questions from our fans. We hope these shows can be an outlet for people during the pandemic to enjoy getting out and listening to live music.
How has COVID-19 changed the way you tour?The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed the way we tour. We had festivals and tours and plans that had to be changed and so we’ve been forced to get creative with how we play and engage with our fans. From livestream concerts to the Campfire Tour, we are still trying to come up with ideas to be with our fans and play music during these crazy times.
