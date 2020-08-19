Bands look to unusual concert ideas as pandemic keeps venues closed

Will this be your first time playing in Idaho?We love playing in Idaho! We constantly tour and always make it a point to come to Idaho. Some of our favorite shows have been in Rexburg and Boise. We can’t wait to come back.

How many shows are you performing in Twin Falls and how do the shows work?We will be playing one show in the area for now but are hoping to come back soon. Because of the pandemic, we have had to adjust a lot of our touring plans and the Campfire Tour came as a result of our tours and festivals and shows being postponed or cancelled. These shows have been really fun for us as we get to sit around a campfire and play more stripped down versions of our songs as well as tell stories and hear questions from our fans. The shows are all limited to 40 tickets to stay under the state guidelines for gatherings and are all hosted in backyards to allow for social distancing. We’ve loved getting to play these intimate shows and can’t wait to play more.