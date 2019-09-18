TWIN FALLS — Facing history can be challenging.
It seems easier to ignore the harsh realities instead of learning from them. But the new documentary “Bamboos and Barbed Wire” challenges audiences to confront the past.
The documentary focuses on the history of the Minidoka Internment Camp and gives oral histories from the Japanese Americans who were forcibly incarcerated in the camp.
The one-night Magic Valley premiere starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be bought in advance at csi.edu or at the Orpheum box office 30 minutes before the show.
“Bamboo and Barbed Wire” is directed by Idaho filmmaker Karen Day. She focuses on humanitarian issues and describes her films as “social justice documentaries.” Before 2014, Day hadn’t made a documentary within the U.S., but she started looking at Idaho for stories. While working on the film “Destination Idaho,” Day discovered how few people knew the story of Minidoka and set out to tell the story.
“I began to find there were interesting stories in my own backyard,” Day said. “We have an opportunity to learn about history. We are looking to repeat it every day.”
While making the film, Day strived to be as impartial as possible. Nobody is portrayed as doing wrong in the film; it is a chance to learn, she said.
“As a filmmaker, I feel blessed,” Day said. “We can’t change people’s minds, but we can change their hearts.”
Day interviewed George Takei and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but she made sure to get local voices in the movie as well. She reached out to Japanese Americans who were placed in Minidoka and local historians for research.
“We study history so the same mistakes never happen again,” College of Southern Idaho professor Russ Tremayne said.
Tremayne, a historian, worked as a consultant on the film. He said that just as there is a day of remembrance for Pearl Harbor and 9/11, the internment of Japanese Americans should not be forgotten.
“We have people in camps, in cages, right now. That racism and paranoia is happening now,” Tremayne said. “The lessons of Minidoka aren’t just for us but for our nation. This happened right in our backyard.”
