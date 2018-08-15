Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Baldygrass

The Infamous Stringdusters

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts 2018 Summer Concert Series will come to a close Aug. 22 with the Baldygrass One-Night Music Fest, held at 6 p.m. at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, Ketchum.

Opening the festival will be AHI — pronounced “eye”. This Canadian alt-folk troubadour has been compared to Richie Havens, Ray LaMontagne and Tracy Chapman. One of National Public Radio’s favorite discoveries of 2017, AHI delivers heartfelt stories with the acoustic guitar.

The Infamous Stringdusters constantly pushes the boundaries of bluegrass — covering new ground, inspiring fans and redefining what a bluegrass band can be. Playing everything from originals, traditional songs and completely unexpected covers, the band was the winner of the 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album.

Described by NPR Music as “joyous folk-pop,” Seattle’s Kuinka features four-part harmonies with rotating lead singers and eclectic instrumentations including cello, banjo, synthesizer, six-string ukulele and electronic percussion.

Ticket prices for the Baldygrass One-Night Music Fest are as follows:

  • General admission — $30 SVCA members and $40 nonmembers
  • General admission — $15 student 18 and younger, with no ticketing fee regardless of membership status
  • Early entry — $60 SVCA members and $70 nonmembers
  • VIP — $110 SVCA members and $120 nonmembers

Ticket prices do not include taxes or fees.

Individual tickets can be purchased by phone at 208-726-9491 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or online at sunvalleycenter.org.

