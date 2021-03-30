 Skip to main content
Awakening! Full Moon Gallery exhibit opens Thursday
Awakening! Full Moon Gallery exhibit opens Thursday

TWIN FALLS — As winter loses its grip on the valley, artists with the Magic Valley Arts Council will celebrate spring with "Awakening!," a new exhibit at Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft.

Awakening! comes to life at the Magic Valley Arts Council

Guest artist Jim Woods' 'Salmon Migration' is displayed Tuesday at the Magic Valley Arts Council in Twin Falls.

The exhibit will feature the works of new artists and well-known locals at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts at 195 River Vista Place in Twin Falls.

Also featured is the work of gallery artist of the month Rick Kuhn, whose paintings can be seen throughout the arts center. Kuhn is also known around town as a musical artist.

“In my work, I try to express my own emotional response to the appearance of my surroundings," Kuhn said in his artist's statement. "From an early age, I have been drawn to colors and the look of my environment, both the natural landscapes as well as the manmade features, roads and architecture. With my paintings, I attempt to preserve and to share my reaction to these places with the viewer.”

Rick Kuhn

Rick Kuhn is the Magic Valley Arts Council's featured artist for April at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts in Twin Falls. 

The arts council will host an artists' reception and open house at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

"Awakening!" features guest artists Mike Pepper, Lori Rieth, Jim Woods and Mike Youngman, new artists Judi Thietten and Judy Van Dellen, and Full Moon Gallery artists Pegan Cook, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Paula Brown Sinclair, Leon Smith and Bev Stone.

"Awakening!" closes May 21.

Want to see the artwork?

The Magic Valley Arts Council's open house and artists' reception for Awakening! is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Full Moon Gallery in the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place in Twin Falls.

Full Moon Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and by appointment. For more information call 734-ARTS (2787) or visit the Full Moon Gallery online at MagicValleyArtsCouncil.info.

