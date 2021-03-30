Awakening! Full Moon Gallery exhibit opens Thursday

TWIN FALLS — As winter loses its grip on the valley, artists with the Magic Valley Arts Council will celebrate spring with "Awakening!," a new exhibit at Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft.

The exhibit will feature the works of new artists and well-known locals at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts at 195 River Vista Place in Twin Falls.

Also featured is the work of gallery artist of the month Rick Kuhn, whose paintings can be seen throughout the arts center. Kuhn is also known around town as a musical artist.

“In my work, I try to express my own emotional response to the appearance of my surroundings," Kuhn said in his artist's statement. "From an early age, I have been drawn to colors and the look of my environment, both the natural landscapes as well as the manmade features, roads and architecture. With my paintings, I attempt to preserve and to share my reaction to these places with the viewer.”

The arts council will host an artists' reception and open house at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.