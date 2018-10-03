KETCHUM — Sawtooth Botanical Garden and the Idaho Native Plant Society will host the final field trip of the wildflower walk series on Saturday.
Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the garden, four miles south of Ketchum, and will return by 1 p.m. Carpooling from the garden is encouraged to help reduce the group’s environmental footprint.
Retired Sawtooth National Recreation Area forester Jim Rineholt will lead participants to several hot spots for autumn colors. Rineholt will explain the complex influences that cause leaves to change color each autumn and why they turn the color they do. He’ll also explore the natural history of native tree species and how they interact with each other.
Wildflower walks are free and happen rain or shine. Bring appropriate outerwear, sturdy walking shoes, water, sunscreen, a hat and lunch.
Some walks are appropriate for children age seven and older — accompanied by an adult. Leave dogs at home.
For more information, call 208-726-9358 or go to sbgarden.org.
