OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold auditions for “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” from 7 to 9 p.m. May 2 and from 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at Howell’s Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley. Angela Williams will direct the beloved musical.
Participants ages 11 to 85 are invited to audition. Be prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script.
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is a family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find “Truly Scrumptious.” An eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, sets about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap with the help of his children, Jeremy and Jemima. They soon discover the car has magical properties, including the ability to float and take flight.
Trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst desires the magic car for himself. The family joins forces with Truly Scrumptious and batty Grandpa Potts to outwit the dastardly baron and baroness and their villainous henchman, the Child Catcher. Filled with amazing stage spectacle and unforgettable songs, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” is a high-flying, fun-filled adventure for the entire family.
Performances will be July 11-13, 15-16, 18-20, 22-23 and 25-27.
