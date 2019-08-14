{{featured_button_text}}
'The Nutcracker'

'The Nutcracker' comes back to Twin Falls on Dec. 6 and 7.

 COURTESY OF THE EUGENE BALLET COMPANY

TWIN FALLS — Don’t miss your chance to dance on stage with a professional ballet company.

The Eugene Ballet, with artistic director Toni Pimble, will perform the holiday classic “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 6 and 7 in Twin Falls. The company will hold open auditions for baby mice, angels, bonbons, party guests and flowers from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

There will be a $10 audition fee. The Eugene Ballet requests that all participants arrive at the audition at least 15 minutes prior to the audition time, ready to dance — dressed and stretched. Latecomers will not be allowed to audition.

Audition times are as follows:

  • 4 p.m. — Baby mice, ages 5 to 7, no height requirement, one year of ballet training preferred
  • 4:30 p.m. — Angels, ages 7 to 9, must be less than 4 feet 6 inches, minimum of one year of ballet training
  • 5 p.m. — Bonbons, ages 9 to 11, must be less than 5 feet, minimum of two years of ballet training
  • 6:15 p.m — Party guests, ages 11 to 15, must be less than 5 feet 2 inches, minimum of three years of ballet training
  • 8 p.m. — Flowers, ages 12 to 18, must be 5 feet 2 inches or taller, minimum of three years en pointe training

Rehearsals with Rayni Capps will fall on Saturdays in October, November and December.

