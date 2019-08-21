TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Theater, Dance and Music departments will hold open auditions for “Legally Blonde, the Musical” from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 29 at the CSI Fine Arts Theater.
The first 90 minutes of auditions will be a movement/dance workshop. Performers do not need to have a prepared routine — just come dressed to participate and move around comfortably.
Each performer will be required to present a prepared musical selection of no more than 32 bars/one minute in length, as well as do a cold reading from the play. Text for the reading will be provided at the auditions.
Performers are strongly encouraged to attend both the Tuesday and Aug. 28 auditions. Callbacks will be Aug. 29.
Shane Brown will direct “Legally Blonde, the Musical,” Serena Jenkins Clark will be the musical director and the choreographer will be Cindy Jones.
For more information, contact Shane Brown, Serena Jenkins Clark or Cindy Jones in the Fine Arts building.
