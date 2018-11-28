TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft will present “The Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. The event will provide an opportunity to shop for books by local authors and unique hand-crafted items by local artisans. Admission is free.
Local authors are: Jane Bennett Munro, Page Geske and Cindy Staples of Twin Falls; Leslie Redhead and Bev Stone of Burley; Ruth Simmerly of Hagerman; Jill Skeem of Kimberly; and David Mensing of Sisters, Ore.
Featured artists are: Connie Pepper, Paula Brown Sinclair, Stephen Poppino, Melissa Sage, Kathy Hanson, Donald Pica and Corey King of Twin Falls; Corinne Slusser of Rupert; Gary Dempsay of Jerome; Dick and Judy Morris of Buhl; and Ashley Krieger.
Guest artists are: Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman, and Emmy Lou Rogers.
Additional Full Moon Gallery artists with work on display are: Connor Acklin, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Geri Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Jessica Larsen, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita and Leon Smith of Twin Falls; Joyce DeFord of Filer; Rosi Martinez-Eckert of Buhl; Roy Mason of Wendell; Barbara Michener of Boise; and Bev Stone and Leslie Redhead of Burley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.