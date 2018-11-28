Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft will present “The Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. The event will provide an opportunity to shop for books by local authors and unique hand-crafted items by local artisans. Admission is free.

Local authors are: Jane Bennett Munro, Page Geske and Cindy Staples of Twin Falls; Leslie Redhead and Bev Stone of Burley; Ruth Simmerly of Hagerman; Jill Skeem of Kimberly; and David Mensing of Sisters, Ore.

Featured artists are: Connie Pepper, Paula Brown Sinclair, Stephen Poppino, Melissa Sage, Kathy Hanson, Donald Pica and Corey King of Twin Falls; Corinne Slusser of Rupert; Gary Dempsay of Jerome; Dick and Judy Morris of Buhl; and Ashley Krieger.

Guest artists are: Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman, and Emmy Lou Rogers.

Additional Full Moon Gallery artists with work on display are: Connor Acklin, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Geri Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Jessica Larsen, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita and Leon Smith of Twin Falls; Joyce DeFord of Filer; Rosi Martinez-Eckert of Buhl; Roy Mason of Wendell; Barbara Michener of Boise; and Bev Stone and Leslie Redhead of Burley.

