TWIN FALLS —
The Magic Valley Repertory Theatre wants people to get into an argument.
There’s no faster way to do that than by putting on one of the most controversial musicals ever written. “Assassins” features music from Stephen Sondheim that focuses on our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s attempted — some successful and some note — presidential assassins.
“Come in with an open mind,” Syd Havard said. “It can be controversial, but it can be really funny.”
Havard is portraying the Balladeer, the narrator who argues with the Proprietor about whether there is hope for America. If there was a character that would represent the “American Dream,” it would be her.
“I try and convince [the assassins] that there is another way,” Havard said. “You have to sit and talk about the themes, the general conspiracy theories and the emotional implications of the show.”
Some of the actors found sympathy in their characters. Danell Parkhurst is stepping into the shoes of Sara Jane Moore, would-be assassin of Gerald Ford. Moore is treated mostly as the comedic relief of the show, but there is a relatability to her, Parkhurst said. She’s a single mother who has been divorced several times and she wants to be noticed.
“She wants to be heard,” Parkhurst said. “It’s difficult because she tried to kill someone but she just seems like an ordinary person.”
Not every cast member gained empathy for their character. Larry Johnson has grown to dislike the character of John Wilkes Booth the more he learns about him. Johnson, a Civil War buff, said that playing a character who was on the wrong side of history has been a challenge.
“The show explores whether they were insane or not,” he said. “But Booth doesn’t view his crime as anything other than an act of war.”
Ultimately, the show wants to get the audience talking, Johnson said. The show is a commentary on the American Dream and whether it’s alive or not.
“The cast has had really lively discussions,” Johnson said. “About whether these assassins deserved to be discussed or ignored. I just want people to see this show because I’m dying to talk about this.”
