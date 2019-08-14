HAILEY — Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters are heading to town. Hear the band at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Sun Valley Brewing Co., 202 N. Main St. The concert is free.
Flynn grew up in Kentucky and cut her teeth on local bluegrass, classic rock and Motown. She is making a name for herself in Americana music with two critically acclaimed releases, a live EP and tours with 30A Songwriters, Bonnaroo and Bumbershoot, Delfest, High Sierra, Red Ants Pants and Vancouver Folk Fest.
“Ashleigh’s new record is killer,” Oliver Wood of the Wood Brothers said. “She is in top form with one hell of a band.”
With a fresh slate of songs in her arsenal and with what Popmatters describes as “tenacious swagger,” Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 to develop a bold new project: Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters.
In both name and spirit, this all-female band is a nod to the Rosie the Riveter archetype. The 10 tracks feature Flynn’s compelling stories and soulful voice paired with the guitar style and skill of her bandmate Nancy Luca who grew up playing with Tom Petty and Bo Diddley. The record hearkens back to early Stones and 1970s psychedelic country rock. The result feels simultaneously new and necessary.
Chris Funk of the Decemberists, Flynn’s longtime musical collaborator, produced the album which has been released in the U.S. to great reviews in Glide Magazine, No Depression, Portland Tribune, Bluegrass Situation and Roots Music Report.
