TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour, the premiere performing artist series in southern Idaho, has announced its 2019-2020 season lineup.
Performances will include “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” Skerryvore, Arcis Saxophone Quartet, National Dance Company of Siberia, Carlene Carter, “We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” and Yamoto: The Drummers of Japan.
To learn more about the series or see videos of the artists, go to csi.edu/artsontour.
Full season subscriptions for the series will go on sale Aug. 1. This offers a direct cash savings of 20% over buying tickets for individual events, plus other subscriber benefits including priority premium seating and performance night discounts at Elevation 486. Subscription prices, which include tickets for all seven Arts on Tour programs, are $163 for adults, $66 for children high school age and younger and $138 for seniors.
To purchase tickets or get a season brochure, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Box Office.
Mini-subscriptions, featuring your choice of four to six of the seven performances to create your own season at a savings of 15 percent, will go on sale Aug. 8. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale Aug. 12.
The season will kick off Sept. 20 with “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston.” Her musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed stage show with the vocals of Belinda Davids — a chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa. With the accompaniment of a five-piece live band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical effects, this is a tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers. Tickets cost $36 for adults and $14 for students high school age and younger.
Skerryvore will perform Oct. 10. Twice winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music Live Act of the Year Award, Skerryvore creates a unique fusion of folk, traditional rock and pop that represents the different personalities and upbringing of the eight band members who hail from different regions of Scotland. Expect uplifting rock melodies underscored by fiddle and accordion, seamlessly blending rustic sounds with modern flair in this high-energy show. Be ready to rock along — kilts optional. Tickets cost $26 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.
Arcis Saxophone Quartet will come to the CSI Fine Arts Center on Oct. 22 andbring its passion for this rare form of chamber music. These four saxophonists from Munich bring world-class technique together to create a unique concert experience. In their interpretations, Arcis Saxophone Quartet explores the relationship between individual expression and interwoven ensemble performance. Tickets cost $18 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.
The 44-member National Dance Company of Siberia will fill the stage Nov. 6. The vast land of Siberia has become a source of inspiration for the group, which reveals the spiritual nature of the land through choreography. The group will be elaborately dressed in gorgeous costumes and joined on stage by a live orchestra of traditional instruments that weave music into the fabric of the dances and Siberian folklore. Tickets cost $28 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.
Country western music royalty Carlene Carter will perform on March 7. The daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash and granddaughter of “Mother” Maybelle Carter, she started her career at age 17, singing with The Carter Family. Her most recent album release was “Carter Girl,” a collection of Carter Family songs and originals inspired by her family. Carter spent the better part of the last few years on the road with John Mellencamp on his Plain Spoken tour, both as a support act and joining him on stage nightly to perform duets. She also played a role in the touring production of “Ghost Brothers of Darkland County,” the southern gothic musical play written by Stephen King and Mellencamp. Tickets cost $26 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.
“We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be on March 11. It showcases repertoire from across the African American music traditions with interwoven spoken words from King’s recorded speeches, a band and a live gospel choir. This production ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. Tickets cost $32 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.
The season wraps up with Yamato, The Drummers of Japan on April 15. A dozen players start their performance by hitting a Japanese taiko drum made from a large 400 year-old tree. They move their whole bodies to strike the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy. “Jhonetsu” — Passion — is a new program that captures Yamato’s virtuosity, strength, spirit and sheer endurance. This past season marked the group’s 25th anniversary, celebrating over 3,500 performances in 54 countries. Tickets cost $38 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.