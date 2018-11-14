Try 1 month for 99¢
Arts on Tour 4

Under the Streetlamp

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Welcome back to the Arts on Tour stage “Under the Streetlamp: Hip for the Holidays,” a hot vocal group bringing their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your holiday favorites.

The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

The group is composed of recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation “Jersey Boys.” Oh, what fun it is to dance in the aisles while merrily singing along to songs from their live PBS specials and studio album “Every Day’s a Holiday.” Featured songs will be: “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Santa, Bring My Baby Back,” Run Run, Rudolph,” “Avé Maria” and many more.

Tickets are: $38 adults or $14 children 18 and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office.

