TWIN FALLS — Welcome back to the Arts on Tour stage “Under the Streetlamp: Hip for the Holidays,” a hot vocal group bringing their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your holiday favorites.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.
The group is composed of recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation “Jersey Boys.” Oh, what fun it is to dance in the aisles while merrily singing along to songs from their live PBS specials and studio album “Every Day’s a Holiday.” Featured songs will be: “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Santa, Bring My Baby Back,” Run Run, Rudolph,” “Avé Maria” and many more.
Tickets are: $38 adults or $14 children 18 and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.