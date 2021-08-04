Arts on Tour launches new season, tickets on sale today

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 17, A.J. Croce performs “Croce Plays Croce,” a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. This special event features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” and “Time in a Bottle” (a song written for A.J.), to name a few. Throughout the evening, A.J. speaks on his musical connection to his father, painting a picture for the audience of family, artistry, and memory. A.J. Croce’s 25-year touring and recording career has produced nine studio albums that have been released via both major and independent labels, and have charted 18 Top 20 singles and all nine albums on the radio including on Top 40, Americana, and Blues. Tickets are $26/adults or $10/students.

“Yamato – the Drummers of Japan” storm the stage on Jan. 19. A dozen player start their performance by hitting a Japanese taiko drum made from a large 400 year-old tree. They move their whole bodies to strike the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy. Their live performances are so full of intensity that they make people’s bodies jump and their hearts race faster. Audiences are overwhelmed by the beat of the music, as their bodies are uplifted in sync with the powerful sounds. Tickets are $38/adults or $14/students.