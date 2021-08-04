Arts on Tour launches new season, tickets on sale today

TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour, the premiere performing artist series in southern Idaho, announced its 2021-2022 season lineup, which includes Catapult, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Croce Plays Croce, Yamato, Bridge & Wolak Duo, The World of Musicals, One Night of Queen, and Meow Meow.
You can learn more about the series and watch or listen to the artists at csi.edu/artsontour. All performances will be presented at full capacity with audience members sitting shoulder to shoulder. Facial coverings are optional.
Full season subscriptions for new ticket holders for the series will go on sale Aug. 4. Full season subscriptions offer a direct cash savings of 20% over buying tickets for individual events and other subscriber benefits, including priority premium seating and performance night discounts at Elevation 486 and Milner’s Gate. Subscription prices, which include tickets for all eight Arts on Tour programs, are $186 for adults, $77 for children high school and under, or $157 for seniors. Tickets or a season brochure can be obtained by calling 732-6288. Tickets can also be purchased at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or online at tickets.csi.edu
Mini subscriptions, featuring your choice of four to seven of the eight performances to create your own season at a savings of 15%, will go on sale August 9, and tickets for individual performances will go on sale Aug. 12.
The season kicks off on Oct. 27 with “Catapult: Magic Shadows.” Catapult is, technically, a shadow dance company. What it really is: a theatrical art form that is an amazingly imaginative combination of dance, storytelling, and sculpture. Founded in 2009, by Adam Battlestein (choreographer and director for Pilobolus Dance Theatre for 19 years), Catapult catapulted to fame on Season 8 of “America’s Got Talent,” earning its way to the finals of the NBC-TV hit show. Catapult is a magical production that features incredible dancers who work behind a screen to create shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us is a kaleidoscope of colorful storytelling that will awe and astound you. Tickets are $28/adults or $10/students.
On Nov. 5, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley hit the stage. Take a 15-time IBMA Dobro Player of the Year and a Tennessee-born guitar prodigy who made his Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 11, and you have Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, a powerhouse acoustic duo that has electrified the acoustic music scene. Ickes co-founded the group Blue Highway and has been a sought-after Nashville session player and live performing musician for decades, with credits to his name such as Vince Gill, Earl Scruggs, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Alison Krauss. Hensley has been called “Nashville’s hottest young player” by Acoustic Guitar magazine and his soulful baritone vocals have received acclaim as well. Hensley has shared stages with artists such as Johnny Cash, Steve Wariner, and Peter Frampton. Known for their white-hot picking, stone country vocals with soul and world class live musicianship, Ickes and Hensley meld together blues, bluegrass, country, rock and other string band music of all kinds to form a signature blend of music that defies restrictions of genre. Tickets are $20/adults or $10/students.
On Nov. 17, A.J. Croce performs “Croce Plays Croce,” a special night of music featuring a complete set of classics by his late father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. This special event features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” and “Time in a Bottle” (a song written for A.J.), to name a few. Throughout the evening, A.J. speaks on his musical connection to his father, painting a picture for the audience of family, artistry, and memory. A.J. Croce’s 25-year touring and recording career has produced nine studio albums that have been released via both major and independent labels, and have charted 18 Top 20 singles and all nine albums on the radio including on Top 40, Americana, and Blues. Tickets are $26/adults or $10/students.
“Yamato – the Drummers of Japan” storm the stage on Jan. 19. A dozen player start their performance by hitting a Japanese taiko drum made from a large 400 year-old tree. They move their whole bodies to strike the drum with everything in their souls, creating a powerful surge of energy. Their live performances are so full of intensity that they make people’s bodies jump and their hearts race faster. Audiences are overwhelmed by the beat of the music, as their bodies are uplifted in sync with the powerful sounds. Tickets are $38/adults or $14/students.
On Feb. 11, “The World of Musicals” brings the very best of musical theater to life through song, dance, and projection. This captivating production is an emotional journey through the great world of musicals that will leave you spell-bound. With beautiful and emotional ballads from “Evita,” “Les Miserables” and “Phantom of the Opera” along with great up-beat favorites from “Dirty Dancing,” “We Will Rock You” and “Mamma Mia,” there is something in this show for everyone. This select cast of highly talented and accomplished London’s West End performers has been featured in worldwide smash hits such as “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Hairspray,” “West Side Story,” “Titanic,” “Les Miserables,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Mary Poppins,” “Evita,” “Rent,” and “Avenue Q” among many others. Tickets are $38/adults or $14/students.
On Feb. 23, Arts on Tour presents Bridge & Wolak Duo. Classically trained international soloists Michael Bridge (accordions & piano) and Kornel Wolak (clarinet & piano) use virtuosity, comedy and musical sensitivity to bring their custom repertoire to life. Playing classical showpieces, jazz ballads and fiery folk music, Wolak and Bridge began collaborating in 2012 and have since toured across Canada, Poland, France, and Ecuador as both performers and educators. With deft virtuosity and endless wit, Bridge & Wolak have been called the “Victor Borges of the 21st Century”. Tickets are $18/adults or $10/students.
On March 7, One Night of Queen rocks the stage. Recreating the look, sound, pomp, and showmanship of Queen and its flamboyant front man Freddie Mercury, this amazing tribute band showcases rock royalty’s greatest hits with amazing authenticity that is guaranteed to rock you! Scottish vocalist Gary Mullen is a legend in his homeland for his uncanny ability to channel the late, great Queen front man Freddie Mercury. One Night of Queen stars Gary and his band The Works in a high-energy, note-for-note, fully-realized Queen concert featuring state-of-the-art lights, effects and, of course, those classic songs: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “We Will Rock You,” among many others! Tickets are $38/adults or $14/students.
The season wraps up with Meow Meow on April 9. Meow Meow — the new face of International Cabaret — enthralls and draws the audience in with her magnificent vocal prowess and hilarious story telling. This post-post-modern diva has hypnotized, inspired, and terrified audiences around the globe with unique creations and sell-out seasons from New York’s Lincoln Center and Berlin’s Bar Jeder Vernunft to London’s West End and the Sydney Opera House. Named One of the Top Performers of the Year by The New Yorker, Meow Meow specializes in the Weimar repertoire and French chanson, tours with Pink Martini, and recently appeared as Titania in Emma Rice’s revolutionary “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” season at Shakespeare’s Globe. Tickets are $26/adults or $14/students.