TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the Arts on Tour presentation of “EmiSunshine,” which will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
The exceptional talent of teen music prodigy EmiSunshine has captured the nation’s attention. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been hailed by outlets such as No Depression, Billboard and Rolling Stone, which reported, “Sounds like the spunky, intense little sister to artists Iris DeMent, Natalie Maines, Nanci Griffith and Janis Joplin.”
Emi’s music has been described as an old-timey blend that is equal parts Americana, Bluegrass, Gospel and Country — with a sprinkle of Blues.
EmiSunshine has already graced some of the most-prestigious stages, from the “Today Show,” to the Grand Ole Opry (over a dozen times) and most recently, “Little Big Shots Starring Steve Harvey.” Additionally, she starred in and performed three songs in “The King” alongside such celebrities as Roseanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Ethan Hawke, Alec Baldwin and more. The film was featured at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where Emi performed.
Tickets are: $20 adults and $10 high school students and younger — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Box Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.