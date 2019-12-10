TWIN FALLS — Carolyn White has had her hands in more artistic endeavors in Twin Falls than most.
White, the executive director of the Magic Valley Arts Council, is retiring after 14 years with the council.
White graduated from Twin Falls High School and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s in fine arts from Arizona State University. She spent 26 years as the director of operations with Warner Bros. White started working at the Magic Valley Arts Council in 2005 as the program director and was promoted to assistant director in 2011 and executive director in 2013. White developed the Brown Bag Lecture Series and the La Masquerade fundraisers, as well as continuing ongoing programs such as Kids Art in the Park and Missoula Children’s Theater. Throughout her employment, the Magic Valley Arts Council acquired additional programs including Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, Art in the Park, Indie Lens Pop-Up and Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts. She will retire Dec. 20.
Erik Allen will take over the role of executive director. Allen earned a Bachelor of Fine Art from the University of Idaho and a Masters of Fine Art from the University of Illinois at Chicago. He has conducted workshops such as Harvest Sketches, Drawing in Space: A Sculptural Adventure with Wire and Painting Panels: Construction and Function. Since returning to the Magic Valley he conducted an introduction to drawing call at the Magic Valley Arts Council. In 2019 he won fourth place overall in the Art and Soul of the Magic Valley.
White sat down with the Times-News and spoke about her time as the executive director:
Times-News: What’s going through your head as your time with the Magic Valley Arts Council comes to a close?
White: It’s bittersweet. I’ve put a lot of energy, heart and emotion into this place. Many of the programs are near and dear to me. It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve gotten to know so many people in the community and I’ve made dear friends.
Times-News: How did you get involved with the Magic Valley Arts Council?
White: After I retired from Warner Bros. I moved back to Idaho to take care of my mother and brother. I just wanted a part-time job and someone suggested the Magic Valley Arts Council. I started in 2005. It was a part-time job with part-time pay with full-time hours. In 2013 I became the executive director.
Times-News: What programs were you involved with?
White: I should say that these programs aren’t just because of me. It’s all because of the work of the Arts Council. It takes an army.
Since I’ve been here we started the Brown Bag lunch series. We originally had that at the Twin Falls Public Library but came here once we got into our current building. We started showing documentaries.
We took over Art in the Park. We were part of the reimagination of Jazz on the Canyon. Took on Thousand Springs Art Festival which is so gorgeous seeing it on Ritter Island. The council jumped in and took over Art & Soul.
Of course, we showcase local artists in the gallery.
Times-News: Just from your time here, the Magic Valley Arts Council has been involved with so many staples of the community. Do you think the art community in Twin Falls has grown since you started?
White: Twin Falls has a strong arts community. People are becoming much and much more aware of it.
We’ve got the Dilettante Group, the Magic Valley Symphony, the Twin Falls Municipal Band. We’ve got such a thriving community theatre. The College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts department is always doing interesting work.
We’re lucky that we have such a strong arts community. Arts help to make a place likable and enjoyable. It’s everything.
Times-News: What did work as the executive director entail? Any tips for your successor?
White: Well you make sure there is enough money in the budget. But you wear many hats — you have to be a little bit of everything.
We run on a very lean staff. Everyone else that helps us is volunteers. You’re constantly looking for sponsors grants. You’re running a facility. Sometimes you’re being the janitor.
It’s going to take a while for him to get everything under control but he’ll do great. He’ll be able to take it in new and exciting directions. It’s one of those things where you have to let go and let someone else take control.
Times-News: What are your plans for the future?
White: I love to travel so I’ll be doing a lot of that next year. I’ll be traveling to South Africa, the Swiss Alps and I’ll be watching the Oberammergau Passion Play. It is performed every 10 years and I thought when am I going to get this chance again. I’ll be watching that in 2020.
I’m going to pursue other interests. I’m still going to be a part of Jazz on the Canyon. I’ll still be around.
When you look at your life and you’ve worked for 45 years, it’s time to not work and do something different.
