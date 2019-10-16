{{featured_button_text}}

KETCHUM — The city of Ketchum invites professional artists and designers to apply to create designs for sidewalk art. The selected artist, designer or artistic team will work with the Ketchum Arts Commission to create a cohesive set of five designs which will be fabricated into steel templates to sandblast the imagery onto concrete sidewalks throughout the city.

The project is intended to enhance the public realm by adding visual interest to the sidewalks while displaying original artistic work.

The total budget for the design fee is $2,000 — exclusive of the production of the templates.

The deadline for submission is at 5 p.m. Nov. 15. To see detailed information on the submission process, go to ketchumidaho.org/rfps

