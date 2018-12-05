KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts invites the community to help create a part of the upcoming visual arts exhibition associated with its new Big Idea project, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home,” by bringing in an object from their own kitchen that has special meaning for them. Drop off your item through Dec. 14 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. Ketchum.
While on loan to the center, these objects will be displayed on shelves, surrounded by artist Ferris Cook’s drawings of kitchen implements. Each person who contributes an item will fill out a recipe card that includes their name and the story behind the object they chose to lend.
“This BIG IDEA project is a chance for all of us to consider the central role of the kitchen in shaping our memories of home, family and friends,” Dr. Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts, said in a statement. “Often, those memories are triggered when we use certain plates, linens or kitchen implements. We look forward to gathering the kitchen objects and stories this community holds and to sharing those with visitors to the museum.”
The visual arts exhibition will be on view Dec. 21 through March 1. Admission to the center’s museum is always free — open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February.
The “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project will also feature a series of lectures, workshops, films and theater productions to encourage community participation and discussion about the importance of the kitchen in our lives.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.