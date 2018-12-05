Try 1 month for 99¢
Dishes

Julie Green, "An Embarrassment of Dishes," cobalt blue pigment/7-Up/simple syrup, painted and kiln-fired on a 1961 set of Noritake inherited from the artist’s grandmother

 COURTESY OF THE ARTIST, UPFOR GALLERY PORTLAND AND PHOTOGRAPHER MARIO GALLUCCI

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts invites the community to help create a part of the upcoming visual arts exhibition associated with its new Big Idea project, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home,” by bringing in an object from their own kitchen that has special meaning for them. Drop off your item through Dec. 14 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. Ketchum.

While on loan to the center, these objects will be displayed on shelves, surrounded by artist Ferris Cook’s drawings of kitchen implements. Each person who contributes an item will fill out a recipe card that includes their name and the story behind the object they chose to lend.

“This BIG IDEA project is a chance for all of us to consider the central role of the kitchen in shaping our memories of home, family and friends,” Dr. Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts, said in a statement. “Often, those memories are triggered when we use certain plates, linens or kitchen implements. We look forward to gathering the kitchen objects and stories this community holds and to sharing those with visitors to the museum.”

The visual arts exhibition will be on view Dec. 21 through March 1. Admission to the center’s museum is always free — open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February.

The “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project will also feature a series of lectures, workshops, films and theater productions to encourage community participation and discussion about the importance of the kitchen in our lives.

For more information, call 208-726-9491 email information@sunvalleycenter.org or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments