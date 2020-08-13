You have permission to edit this article.
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts canceled
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts canceled

27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts

Some of the booths from the more than 70 artists sell their merchandise Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, which is held annually on Ritter Island, has been canceled. Organizers with the Magic Valley Arts Council said the board put public health concerns above all else in their decision.

The fundraising festival had moved from the Thousand Springs State Park on Sept. 19 and 20 to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on Sept. 26 and 27. That move would have eliminated the need for busing down the Thousand Springs Grade.

But rising COVID-19 cases and low interest in volunteer support were the factors in canceling, the group said in a statement Thursday.

Last year, the fall arts and music celebration attracted more than 5,000 attendees, artists, musicians and food vendors from the Treasure Valley, Eastern Idaho, Northern Nevada, Wood River Valley and the Magic Valley.

For more information, call the MVAC at 208-734-2787.

