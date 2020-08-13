Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts canceled

×
Some of the booths from the more than 70 artists sell their merchandise Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, which is held annually on Ritter Island, has been canceled. Organizers with the Magic Valley Arts Council said the board put public health concerns above all else in their decision.
The fundraising festival had moved from the Thousand Springs State Park on Sept. 19 and 20 to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on Sept. 26 and 27. That move would have eliminated the need for busing down the Thousand Springs Grade.
But rising COVID-19 cases and low interest in volunteer support were the factors in canceling, the group said in a statement Thursday.
Last year, the fall arts and music celebration attracted more than 5,000 attendees, artists, musicians and food vendors from the Treasure Valley, Eastern Idaho, Northern Nevada, Wood River Valley and the Magic Valley.
For more information, call the MVAC at 208-734-2787.
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Owner Eli Lawrie, of Nature's Hair Claws, helps Kyla Beutler put in a hair claw to hold up her hair Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Lawrie says each hair piece is hand-sanded and takes at least four hours to craft.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Julie A. Molema, of Jam Designs, sets up her booth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Sunlight shines through hanging glass terrariums in the Sawtooth Glass Project booth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Owner Matt Wolfe says each terrarium takes 20 minutes to create, but only because he's been working with glass for 20 years.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Some of the items at Nature's Hair Claws sit for sale Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Owner Eli Lawrie says each hair piece is hand-sanded and takes at least four hours to craft.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Audrey Randall, of Buhl, walks past the Singing Wolf Art Studio booth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Mark Henderson, owner of Blue Rose Forge, organizes his hand-crafted tent stakes Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Some of the booths from the more than 70 artists sell their merchandise Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Owner Larry Mehaffey, of LM Wildlife Carving, sells his products Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Mehaffey says each piece takes three to five days to carve. 'I've been working with wood my whole life,' he says.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Natural Stone necklaces sit for sale at Lisa's Creations booth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
A ceramic cup sits for sale at the West & West Ceramic Works booth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Owner Sheryl West says the cups can be sculpted in ten minutes, but take take five days to create a completed product.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Sculptures sit for sale at the Metal Head Welding booth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Glass pendants sit for sale at the Sawtooth Glass Project booth Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the 27th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
A metal tree sculpture glistens in the sunlight at N8t's Creations booth Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
Clayton Williams, 5, sells painted rocks and birdhouses at his own booth Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. 'Once I get older I'm going to make a humongous booth,' he says.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
Anthony Fisher, of TLA Treasures, sells diamond-cut pewter jewelry Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
Decoupage artwork sits for sale at Joyce Ackerman's Decoupage Idaho booth Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Ackerman says she can use a decoupage on any surface, from ceramics to wicker to glass. 'It's actually a gluing technique that you do with a paintbrush,' she says. 'It's painting with paper.'
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
Badeish Sherwood, of Twin Falls, looks at a birdhouse from Vicky's Craft Creations on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, during the annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Sherwood attended the event with her husband JonPaul Sherwood. This is their second year visiting the event. 'We love it,' he says. 'It's great art at a great location.'
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
Adam Walker, right, looks at a Reticulated Python held by Herrett Center volunteer John Wray on Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
Soap sits for sale at Brandi Mayes' Living Earth Naturals booth Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman. Mayes says body soap takes five weeks to make. Her booth sells 16 different scents.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Art Festival
Visitors walk in Saturday at the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Debra Bonsack, of Boise, shows off some of her paintings Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. Bonsack Gallery showcases unique paintings that extend beyond the borders of the canvas. ‘I always think a little outside the box,’ she says.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Paul Di Francesco, left, and his grandson Zander Di Francesco, of Lightning Forge, demonstrate how to make a drive hook Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. After the demonstration, Di Francesco used the drive hook to hang a mirror he previously made from the tree behind him.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Left, Tim Groves plays one of the 3-string cigar box guitars he built Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. Groves says he was at a festival in St. Louis and saw cigar box guitars and thought that he could build them himself.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Stacy Guess, center, looks at soft sculpture pumpkins with her twin daughters Beatrix Schoedler, left, and Tamin Schoedler, right, on Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. Soft sculpture pumpkins were some of many items for sale at the Quilt Treasures booth.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Dozens of booths showcase artwork Saturday during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Thomas (Tex) Archer, of Twin Falls, paints a landscape as he sells paintings at his booth Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. This is the second year Archer's Fine Arts has had a booth at this festival.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Zander Di Francesco stokes the fire for his grandfather to use in a metalworking demonstration Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Nick Peterson, of the Magic Valley Woodturners, demonstrates how to make a table leg Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
William Carr watches The Feather Lady booth Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. The Feather Lady features painted feathers.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
An original painting by Iris Boyd of a fox on a feather sits for sale at The Feather Lady booth Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts
Thomas (Tex) Archer, of Twin Falls, paints a landscape as attendees watch Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, during the 25th annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts at Ritter Island in Thousand Springs State Park near Hagerman. This is the second year Archer's Fine Arts has had a booth at this festival.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
