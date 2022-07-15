Ride the Cyclone comes to The Orpheum

TWIN FALLS — If you’ve never heard of the musical ‘Ride the Cyclone’ before, you’re not alone.

The show made its first U.S. premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in the fall of 2015. Since then, it has toured as an Off-Broadway production in several U.S. cities and Canada.

Now, the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre has brought the show to The Orpheum in Twin Falls.

And it is not a musical to miss.

Ride the Cyclone follows the story of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir who tragically die in a freak roller coaster accident. Awaking in limbo, the group is informed by a mechanical fortune teller that one of them could win the chance to return to life.

A morbid comedy that is surprisingly heartfelt, Ride the Cyclone delivers both laughter and tears as it touches on acceptance, mortality and the definition of a life well-lived.

The show is Rated R for language and subject matter, a rating the cast does not shy away from. Many of the moments on stage came as a pleasant surprise that push the boundaries of what theatre fans are used to seeing.

But those moments would not be possible without the stellar performances of the cast. With only seven characters to portray, every role is given ample opportunity to shine.

Each character is unique and flawed, yet somehow relatable. The cast fully embodies their roles, bringing each part to life.

There is no standout performance with this production because every actor steals the spotlight when they walk on stage.

Fortunately, because of the nature of the plot, every performer is given the opportunity for their own song. This allows the audience a deeper understanding of the characters while showcasing the immense talents of the cast.

If you haven’t had the chance to see Ride the Cyclone yet, time is running out. Two performances will be held on Saturday with a final matinee performance on Sunday.

Tickets can be found at orpheumtwinfalls.com.