Magic Valley Symphony, other live shows play on through challenge of pandemic

Schedule

For more information about the Magic Valley Symphony and for performance updates, go to mvsymphony.org.

All performances at the CSI Fine Arts Center are dependent upon South Central District Health safety recommendations and artist availability. All seating will be socially distanced with masks required of all audience members.

CSI Piano Celebration Series presents - DR. DEL PARKINSON – TRAILBLAZERS

Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium

Del Parkinson will perform a piano recital featuring four works that were initially considered startling, but now are some of the most beloved compositions ever written. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6769.

CSI Piano Celebration Series presents - TREBELLE

Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium

Trebelle, an all-female piano trio of violinist Jennifer Call Dunn, cellist Heidi Nagel and pianist Robyn Wells from Boise, Idaho, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage in 2020 with a concert of all-female composers. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208- 732-6769.

MAGIC VALLEY SYMPHONY CONCERT – YOUTH SOLOISTS I

Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 4 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium

Featuring youth soloists Zach Zaugg playing the first movement of the Grieg Piano Concerto and Hope Henry playing the first movement of Mozart’s Bassoon Concerto. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, or $6 for students and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Box Office, or at the door.

MAGIC VALLEY SYMPHONY CONCERT – YOUTH SOLOISTS II

Nov. 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium

Featuring youth soloists Lucy Whitney with the first movement of Saint-Saën’s Piano Concerto in G Minor and soprano Katie Hanson singing Juliet’s Waltz Song from Gounod’s opera Romeo and Juliet. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, or $6 for students and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI Box Office, or at the door.

CSI Piano Celebration Series presents - NYLE MATSUOKA

Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium

Austin-based pianist Nyle Matsuoka enjoys a rigorous career as a performer, vocal collaborator, and coach. Finding his niche in opera, he held the position of Principal Coach and Pianist with Austin Opera for six seasons. Matsuoka is a Twin Falls native and performed with the Magic Valley Symphony in 2019. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6769.

CSI Piano Celebration Series presents - MYSTERY CONCERT

March 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium

Details are forthcoming for the “Mystery Concert.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6769.