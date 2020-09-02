Magic Valley Symphony, other live shows play on through challenge of pandemic

TWIN FALLS
Live events might not look the same this fall at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, but shows will go on.
There just may be fewer people in the audience and masks will be required.
The Magic Valley Symphony held its first rehearsal inside the CSI auditorium on Aug. 25. Maestro Ted Hadley said it was not without a few challenges.
Two rehearsal areas had to be set up and individuals socially distanced in chairs. But the real challenge came with playing an instrument while wearing a mask.
“The masks were a real challenge for wind players, with the flutes having to put their mouthpieces in the side of their masks to play and wind players having to cut a slit in their masks for their mouthpieces,” Hadley said.
Then after 30 minutes, they had to vacate the stage and move to sectionals throughout the CSI Fine Arts Building.
“I had to cut off 30 minutes from our regular two-hour rehearsal schedule,” Hadley said.
The symphony is one of the few events scheduled this year at the CSI Fine Arts Center. However, many of the group’s regular musicians will not perform this year. They are either medically vulnerable or live with members of their families who are, Hadley said.
Other events have been canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, such as the Magic Valley Chorale. However, several events are tentatively scheduled in 2021, depending on recommendations from the South Central Health District.
“Most of the musicians I know think that performing music together keeps us sane, enriches our lives, expresses feelings and emotions, and is one of the most wonderful ways to bring people together for a common good,” Hadley said. “Music is going to help us get through the pandemic challenge, even as it has gotten us through so many other challenges in our lives.”
Camille Barigar, director of Community Enrichment at CSI, said the only other events she has “on the books” right now are the CSI Piano Celebration Series and the Magic Valley Symphony concerts.
Other events such as Arts on Tour are dependent on many factors.
“With the help of grants and sponsorships I have received for my upcoming Arts on Tour series, I can, I believe, safely present four of my artists at that drastically reduced capacity and not lose money,” Barigar said in an email. “That said, we could be put into a more restricted phase of public safety at the drop of a hat.”
Also, many of the artists featured in Arts on Tour are internationally touring artists, which is an issue now because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“Artists from out of the country are unable to get visas, so they are pretty much out of the question,” Barigar said. “In other instances, the artists would be coming through on a tour, which can include dates in states that have more restrictions and are canceling their show dates. That makes the tour unfeasible for the artists, even if they can perform here.”
Another factor is that performing arts centers and performing arts agencies have been financially gutted, Barigar said.
“When I send emails, I don’t know if the venue or agency will have closed its doors for good or if the person I’m used to doing business with has been laid off or is furloughed. It’s a mess.”
Barigar said she and the Arts on Tour artists will make the final determination to go ahead with the performance and put the tickets on sale about six weeks prior to each performance with the possibility that the show might still be canceled.
“We are looking into streaming services at the moment,” Barigar said. “This will allow any artists – both local and anybody who can come in and perform – to have their performances filmed live and streamed out to people’s living rooms. This, small Zoom events, and notifications of large streaming performances will be alternative ways to bring the arts to the Magic Valley in the interim. We will communicate those through our email mailing letter.”
As for local groups and performers who use the facility, Barigar said outside renters of the space will have to provide a plan for safety that is aligned with these CSI and Health Department recommendations. However, most have not tried to book the spaces yet.
This year marks the 5th season of Piano Celebration Concerts. Sue Miller, CSI professor of music, said each year there are four to six concerts, depending on the availability of funds and performers. This season there are five concerts scheduled, three this fall and two in the spring.
“It will be good to have live performances at CSI again because performers want to share their talents and audiences want to have the opportunity to get out and enjoy fine music,” Miller said in an email.
Miller said COVID-19 has had a big impact on musicians and music educators.
“Thankfully, CSI continued working with students through the lockdown and finished the Spring 2020 semester,” she said. “All our classes and lessons went online. Our students did well considering the huge disruption Covid was to their school routine and expectations.”
She said some promising music students have opted not to continue in music this fall, while others are pressing forward with renewed interest and excitement.
“I’m looking forward to the Piano Celebration Series because it is live music,” Miller said. “We can use the auditorium for concerts but must practice mask-wearing and social distancing. This means that the usual large crowds seen in the auditorium won’t happen until everything opens without restrictions.”
The Magic Valley Symphony plans to hold concerts in October, November, February and April.
This fall the symphony will have two performances on consecutive nights for its first two concerts. The hope is they will return to regular concerts after the New Year, as well as have regular seating and rehearsal times.
“For over 100 years Magic Valley musicians have been gathering in many volunteer groups to make live music together. The pandemic has thrown us such a curveball that many groups have canceled meetings and performances,” Hadley said. “I gave our Symphony musicians the option of rehearsing and performing together this fall, and many of them said, ‘Yes’ and it was such fun to make music together last Tuesday again after so many months.”
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Magic Valley Symphony rehearsal
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!