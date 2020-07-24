Art & Soul of Magic Valley winners announced

TWIN FALLS – The Magic Valley Arts Council is delighted to announce the winners of the 10th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. The Awards Ceremony was schedule to be in Twin Falls City Park, but due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 spike, the winners were announced through email. The 10th anniversary saw the second largest number of participants in the main contest with 201 entries. Last year there were 202. All artwork was showcased in 96 venue locations throughout Twin Falls, ID.
From the 96 Venue locations, the public voted for their two favorite Venues. The People’s Choice Venue Award for Venue – 2 of Fewer Artists and recipient of $100 was Bull Moose Bicycles, who showcased the work of David LaMure, Jr. from Kimberly. The award for People’s Choice Venue – 3 or More Artists and recipient of $100 was Premier Autogroup, who showcased 21 artists.
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley is a city-wide art contest and arts appreciation event awarding over $39,000 in prize money. Major Supporters of this year’s contest are Times-News, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Magic Valley Mall, Premier Autogroup, Colliers International, Idaho Central Credit Union, Hilton Garden Inn, Middlekauff Auto Mall, Art Guild of the Magic Valley, and Five Fish Press.
Pioneer Federal Credit Union and the Magic Valley Mall sponsored the 7th Annual Youth Category. All 80 student-entries were showcased at the Magic Valley Mall. Chosen by public vote, the winners were:
Elementary Grades K-2 Division: Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Ella Hathaway, Lincoln Elementary School; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $50: Aivah Lucientes, Filer Elementary School; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $75: Paityn Mishler, IB Perrine Elementary School; and 1ST Place winner and recipient of $100: Emmalyn Pond, Stricker Elementary School
Elementary Grades 3-5 Division: Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Skylar Kootstra, Oregon Trail Elementary School; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $50: Dakota Bennett, Harrison Elementary School; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $75: Daniel Fluckiger, Home School; and 1ST Place winner and recipient of $100: Payton Pond, Stricker Elementary School
Middle School Division: Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: Abby Green, Kimberly Middle School; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $50: Cade Garey, Kimberly Middle School; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $75: Nyla Holtzen, Christian Academy Jerome; and 1ST Place winner and recipient of $100: Charlotte Chelsey, Robert Stuart Middle School
High School Division: Honorable Mention and recipient of $25: True Leavitt, Xavier Charter School; 3RD Place winner and recipient of $50: Hudson Ford, Xavier Charter School; 2ND Place winner and recipient of $75: Reece Garey, Kimberly High School; and 1ST Place winner and recipient of $100: Andrew Honcharenko, Home School
Sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Middlekauff Auto Mall, all artists entered in the main contest were invited to enter the Professionally Judged Competition. The judges were Daniel & Kara Hidalgo, founders and directors of Idaho Art Lab visual arts center in St. Anthony, ID, and Ian Curry, a Media Artist currently based in Gunnison, Colorado. They viewed the work of all 51 competitors.
In the Two-Dimensional Category, the judges recognized with the Honorable Mention award: Rexburg, ID artist Lori Price for her 22” x 21” watermedia entry titled The Threads that Bind. The award for 1st Place in Two-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to Declo, ID artist Lynn Crane, for her 24” x 36” portrait photograph titled RISE.
In the Three-Dimensional Category, the judges recognized two entries with the Honorable Mention award: Twin Falls, ID artist Brock Bartlett for his 20 ft tall x 18 ft metal sculpture titled Iron Elegance and Ridgefield, WA artist Josh Blewett was recognized for his 48” w x 60” h x 48” d entry titled Rebirth. The award for 1st Place in Three-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to College of Southern Idaho’s Artist in Residence Mayumi Makino Kiefer for her series of ceramic sculptures titled Homage to the World’s Women, sized at 60" h x 65" w, 48" h x 24” l x 28" d, 58" h x 32" l x 24"d.
The contest rules accommodate for low entry in categories. The rules stipulate that a $1,000 prize would be awarded if ten or more artists entered that category. Categories with at least five entries were awarded $500. Only 5 of the 16 categories fell below the 10-entry requirement and will receive $500.
Winners in each category
ACRYLIC: There was a tie for Honorable Mention between the works of Twin Falls, ID artists Rick Kuhn and Linda Aufderheide; 3rd Place went to Jennifer McEuen, Rupert, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Cathleen Pryjmak, Rochester, NY; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – ACRYLIC – Shena Bingham, Buhl, ID.
CERAMIC: Honorable Mention was awarded to Angela Neiwert, Boise, ID; 3rd Place went to Ed Ham, Alpine, UT; 2nd Place was awarded to Camille Johnson, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – CERAMICS – Erin Pietsch, Boise, ID.
DIGITAL: Honorable Mention was awarded to Anh Tuan Pottoff, Twin Falls, ID; 3rd Place went to Zachary Call, Twin Fall, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Skye Fassett, Kimberly, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – DIGITAL – Vickie Craig, Hazelton, ID.
DRAWING: Honorable Mention was awarded to Kristin Gibby, Sioux Falls, SD; 3rd Place went to Tami Aufderheide, Kimberly, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Jacob Mishler, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – DRAWING – Beverly Chick, Boise, ID.
FIBER: Honorable Mention was Betty Hayzlett, Boise, ID; Tied for 3rd Place was and Tannya Cluff, Boise, ID and Tussy Ferbrache, Paul, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Zoe Culverwell, Ecclesfield, England; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – FIBER – Cynthia England, Dickinson, TX.
GLASS: Honorable Mention was awarded to Lyrl Jensen, Pocatello, ID; 3rd Place went to Melissa Neiers, Chubbuck, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Suzi Butler, Eagle, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – GLASS – Edie Martin, Eagle, ID.
MIXED MEDIA: Honorable Mention was awarded to Connie Wood, Hagerman, ID; Tied for 3rd Place was Ashley Delonas, Pocatello, ID, and David R. Day, Boise; 2nd Place was awarded to Bev Stone, Burley, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – MIXED MEDIA – Betsy Horner Morishita, Twin Falls, ID.
OIL: Honorable Mention was awarded to Leon Smith, Twin Falls, ID; 3rd Place went to Robert Moore, Declo, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Robert West, Mountain Home, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – OIL – Floyd Drown, Twin Falls.
PHOTOGRAPHY: Honorable Mention was awarded to Lynn Crane, Declo, ID; 3rd Place went to Brian Jones, Twin Falls, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Jerry Dodds, Twin Falls, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – PHOTOGRAPHY – Drew Nash, Twin Falls, ID.
PRINTMAKING: Honorable Mention was awarded to Frances Gruchy, Buhl,ID; 3rd Place went to Wendy Blickenstaff, Boise, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Laurel Macdonald, Boise, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – PRINTMAKING – Angela Batchelor, Twin Falls, ID.
QUILT: Honorable Mention was awarded to Stephanie Van Diest, Kimberly; 3rd Place went to Kathy Dempsay, Jerome, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Eudeena Shaver, Bliss, ID; and recipient of $500 for BEST IN SHOW – QUILT – Valorie Williams, Twin Falls, ID.
SCULPTURE, 3 FEET AND UNDER: Honorable Mention was awarded to Allison Meyerhoff, Eden, ID; 3rd Place went to Kurt Pierson, Buhl, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Kenneth Fenton, Fruitland, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW –– SCULPTURE, 3 FEET AND UNDER David LaMure, Jr., Kimberly, ID.
SCULPTURE, OVER 3 FEET: Honorable Mention was awarded to Greg Bartlett, Twin Falls, ID; 3rd Place went to Jacob Novinger, Gooding, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Josh Blewett, Ridgefield, WA; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – SCULPTURE, OVER 3 FEET– David Bahr, Twin Falls, ID.
UNCATEGORIZED: Honorable Mention was awarded to Erik Jensen, West Valley City, UT; 3rd Place went to Jill Crozier, Jerome, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Russell McCoy, Buhl, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – UNCATEGORIZED – Kathy LilyField, Buhl.
WATERMEDIA: Honorable Mention was awarded to Connie Pepper, Twin Falls, ID; 3rd Place went to Gene Sherman, Idaho Falls, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Anne Watson Sorensen, Meridian, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – WATERMEDIA – Lori Price, Rexburg, ID.
WOODWORK: Honorable Mention was awarded to Jessica Larsen, Twin Falls, ID; 3rd Place went to Mike Tylka, Jerome, ID; 2nd Place was awarded to Bill Sargent, Kimberly, ID; and recipient of $1,000 for BEST IN SHOW – WOODWORK – Robert Jackman, Filer, ID.
OVERALL
- Sponsored by Colliers International, the Art & Soul 4th Place winner and recipient of $1,500 – Mayumi Makino Kiefer, from Twin Falls, ID, for her life-sized series of ceramic sculptures titled Homage to the World’s Women. Her venue was Rock Creek Celebration Center and she was sponsored by Jan Mittleider and Leon Smith.
- Sponsored by Premier Autogroup, the Art & Soul 3rd Place winner and recipient of $3,000 – Levi Bennett, from Twin Falls, ID, for his 8ft x 9 ft x 3 ft sculpture entry titled Iron Camel. His venue was Chrissy’s Crafting Cottage and he was sponsored by Hillchop Custom, LLC,
- Sponsored by Pioneer Federal Credit Union, the Art & Soul 2nd Place winner recipient of $6,000 is Kay Taylor Affleck, from Paul, ID, for her 20” x 30” drawing titled Meet Mr. Stubbs. Her venue was Premier Autogroup and she was sponsored by Fran and Al Frost.
- Presented by the Times-News, the 10th Annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley Grand Prize winner and recipient of $12,000 is Twin Falls, ID artist Deana Steel, for her 60” x 48” quilt entry titled Mason Jar Bouquet. Her sponsor was Starley Leavitt Insurance Agency of Twin Falls and her venue was Premier Autogroup.
Many of the Art & Soul 2020 contest winners will show their entries beginning Aug. 7 at the Magic Valley Arts Council, Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls, ID. The Art & Soul winners will be on display through Sept. 21.
