Art & Soul of Magic Valley winners announced

Sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union and Middlekauff Auto Mall, all artists entered in the main contest were invited to enter the Professionally Judged Competition. The judges were Daniel & Kara Hidalgo, founders and directors of Idaho Art Lab visual arts center in St. Anthony, ID, and Ian Curry, a Media Artist currently based in Gunnison, Colorado. They viewed the work of all 51 competitors.

In the Two-Dimensional Category, the judges recognized with the Honorable Mention award: Rexburg, ID artist Lori Price for her 22” x 21” watermedia entry titled The Threads that Bind. The award for 1st Place in Two-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to Declo, ID artist Lynn Crane, for her 24” x 36” portrait photograph titled RISE.

In the Three-Dimensional Category, the judges recognized two entries with the Honorable Mention award: Twin Falls, ID artist Brock Bartlett for his 20 ft tall x 18 ft metal sculpture titled Iron Elegance and Ridgefield, WA artist Josh Blewett was recognized for his 48” w x 60” h x 48” d entry titled Rebirth. The award for 1st Place in Three-Dimensional Division and $1,000 was given to College of Southern Idaho’s Artist in Residence Mayumi Makino Kiefer for her series of ceramic sculptures titled Homage to the World’s Women, sized at 60" h x 65" w, 48" h x 24” l x 28" d, 58" h x 32" l x 24"d.