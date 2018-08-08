SHOSHONE — The Lincoln County Historical Society is hosting “This Is My Home Now: Narrative Textiles from Idaho Newcomers — Artisans,” a collection of narratives and story quilts about refugees who made Boise home after living through catastrophic times in their native countries.
The traveling exhibit is now on display from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays until the end of August at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., Shoshone.
The collection focuses on quilted artworks that depict a story element in their design. Artists represented in this exhibit have arrived from places as far away as Bhutan, Congo, Afghanistan and Somalia, among others.
Quilt artists and members from Artisan for Hope and the Idaho Commission on the Arts will be in Shoshone for a presentation about the quilts and organizations at 12 p.m. Aug. 18. Admission to the museum and the presentation will be free, and refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 208-886-7787 or go to the Lincoln County Historical Society on Facebook.
