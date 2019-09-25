KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced the second eight-week series of its museum-based art therapy program, “Stepping Out of the Frame,” which will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 5. It’s designed especially for adults experiencing changes in their cognitive and sensorimotor abilities.
Art therapy is an integrative practice that enriches the lives of individuals, families and communities through active art-making. Activities are facilitated by a professional art therapist and are designed to improve cognitive and sensorimotor functions, foster self-esteem and self-awareness, cultivate emotional resilience, promote insight, enhance social skills and reduce and resolve internal and external conflicts. Museum-based art therapy is a collaboration between art therapy and art education in which the museum operates as a space for participants to experience inclusivity, community and opportunities for learning and exploration. At the same time, art therapy catalyzes participants’ healing, transformation and expression through their experiences at the museum.
Participants will explore the center’s current visual arts exhibition, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online,” through therapeutic art experiences facilitated inside the museum. The art therapy program has expanded its scope to include adults experiencing differences in their memories as well as those facing issues with their sensori-motor capabilities as a result of aging, neurodegenerative disease, stroke and heart attack. Extensive research on the benefits of art therapy has been done with these populations, specifically in museum settings. Following the lead of many larger metropolitan museums, the center will share the innovative practice’s many benefits with members of the Wood River Valley community.
You have free articles remaining.
There is no fee to participate. Participants are encouraged, but not required, to attend all weekly sessions in order to gain the maximum educational and therapeutic benefit.
Pre-registration is recommended, but walk-ins welcome. To reserve a space, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.