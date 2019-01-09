Try 1 month for 99¢
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley
Paige Morgan and her daughter Remi, 5, look at sculptor Jacob Novinger’s piece, ‘Aslan’ Monday, April 11, 2016, at Dunkley Music in Twin Falls. Novinger has entered the piece into the Art and Soul of the Magic Valley contest.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for Art & Soul: the Northwest’s largest cash-prize-awarding, public-voting art contest. It will take place at Twin Falls businesses and public spaces from April 12 through 27.

Sign up as an artist, a sponsor or a venue. Take advantage of discounts by registering at MagicValleyHasArt.com by Jan. 31.

Last year more than 300 artists participated in this unique city-wide contest with over $43,000 in prize money.

This year’s contest, where everyone has an opportunity to be involved, has added new categories.

The Grand Prize will be $12,000, second place will win $6,000, third place will get $3,000, fourth place will take home $1,500 while 16 Best in Show winners will receive $1,000 each.

