TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for Art & Soul: the Northwest’s largest cash-prize-awarding, public-voting art contest. It will take place at Twin Falls businesses and public spaces from April 12 through 27.
Sign up as an artist, a sponsor or a venue. Take advantage of discounts by registering at MagicValleyHasArt.com by Jan. 31.
Last year more than 300 artists participated in this unique city-wide contest with over $43,000 in prize money.
This year’s contest, where everyone has an opportunity to be involved, has added new categories.
The Grand Prize will be $12,000, second place will win $6,000, third place will get $3,000, fourth place will take home $1,500 while 16 Best in Show winners will receive $1,000 each.
