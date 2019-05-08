TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft will host a free artist reception open house for the Celebration exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. May 16 at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Enjoy beautiful works of art, great conversation and refreshments.
This vibrant exhibit features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, works by guest artists Kaaren Stokes and Jess Roe and new works by Full Moon Gallery Member Artists: Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Leslie Lambert Redhead, Melissa Sage, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien.
The Celebration exhibit will be on display through June 6.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
