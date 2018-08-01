TWIN FALLS — Arts on Tour, the performing artist series, has announced its 2018-2019 season lineup. Featured this year are: Gentri, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, EmiSunshine, Under the Streetlamp: Hip for the Holidays, John McEueun & Friends, International Guitar Night and Collectif9.
Watch or listen to the artists at csi.edu/artsontour.
Full season subscriptions for the series will go on sale Aug. 1 — offering a savings of 20 percent. Other subscriber benefits will include priority premium seating and performance night discounts at Elevation 486.
The prices are: $155 adults, $66 students high school and younger, and $131 seniors — available by calling 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Mini-subscriptions featuring the choice of four-six performances carry a savings of 15 percent and will go on sale Aug. 9.
Tickets for individual performances will go on sale Aug. 13.
The season will kick off on Sept. 13 with Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio. It is comprised of three highly trained tenors — Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever. The group’s music is transfused with lush orchestrations and dynamic three-part harmonies. Gentri has performed with Alfie Boe, Tony Award-winning vocalist Idina Menzel and legendary rock band Journey. Tickets cost $34 adults or $14 students high school and younger.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story will play Sept. 29. With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and poignant songs made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. The Simon & Garfunkel Story is an immersive concert-style theater show. Using huge projection photos and original film footage, the show features a full live-band performing the group’s hits. Tickets cost $38 adults or $14 students high school and younger.
On Nov. 6, Arts on Tour will welcome EmiSunshine to the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium stage. The singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has been likened to “the spunky, intense little sister to artists Iris DeMent, Natalie Maines, Nanci Griffith and Janis Joplin” by Rolling Stone Magazine. EmiSunshine has already graced the stages of “The Today Show,” the Grand Ole Opry over a dozen times and “Little Big Shots starring Steve Harvey” last April. Tickets cost $20 adults or $10 students high school and younger.
Under the Streetlamp: Hip for the Holidays will perform Nov. 29. The group features leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning sensation “Jersey Boys” with their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves. Under the Streetlamp will celebrate the Christmas season with a joyous performance of your favorite holiday tunes. Tickets cost $38 adults or $14 students high school and younger.
You won’t want to miss a special evening on Feb. 1, 2019, with John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band in John McEuen & Friends — Will the Circle Be Unbroken. With banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin, McEuen brings his unique cast of string wizards with him to share the music of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s incredible 50-year career. He was recently inducted into the American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame. The “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” album was inducted into the Library of Congress as “one of America’s most important recordings.” Tickets cost $24 adults or $10 students high school and younger.
On Feb. 13, 2019, Arts on Tour will present International Guitar Night — a mobile guitar festival. Founder Brian Gore has invited a cast of guitar luminaries to join in solos, duets and quartets that highlight the virtuosity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. The 2019 tour will feature Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli, whose showmanship and arrangements of heavy-metal songs has made him a huge fan favorite, French Swing sensation Antoine Boyer, Flamenco master Samuelito and Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdogan. Tickets cost $18 adults or $10 students high school and younger.
The season wraps up on April 1, 2019, with Collectif9. Montreal’s cutting-edge classical string ensemble is known for energized, innovative arrangements of classical repertoire. The group combines the power of an orchestra with the crispness of a chamber ensemble for a unique experience. Tickets cost $22 adults or $10 students high school and younger.
