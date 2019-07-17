TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council invites you to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Art in the Park from July 25 to 27 in Twin Falls City Park. More than 30 artists and craftsmen booths will be set up for the public to browse.
Events are as follows:
July 25
- 6 to 9 p.m. — Booths will be open.
- 7:30 p.m. — The Twin Falls Municipal Band will perform in the bandshell, so bring your lawn chair.
July 26
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Booths will be open.
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Local vendors will battle for bragging rights during the Friday Food Truck Fest as celebrity judges and the public vote for their favorites.
- 5 to 7 p.m. — The Wine Down Welcome Reception will have a wine and beer garden, live music, great food, artist demonstrations and activities.
- 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — The Twin Falls Public Library will host a street dance block party.
July 27
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Booths will be open.
- 9 to 11:45 a.m. — The 28th annual Kids Art in the Park for ages 3 to 14 will be open. Pre-registration is requested.
- 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — The Twin Falls Rotary Club’s Ice Cream Funday will showcase new flavors created by local businesses and Cloverleaf Creamery.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
