Art and Soul winner's 'wildest dreams came true'

Deana Steel does two things well.
She makes quilts and wins awards.
And she’s done it again with her latest piece.
Steel was the Grand Prize winner and recipient of $12,000 in the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. Her winning entry was her quilt titled “Mason Jar Bouquet.”
It’s the first time a quilt has taken the top prize in the art contest.
The awards ceremony scheduled this month in Twin Falls City Park was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but winners were announced through email.
The second place winner and recipient of $6,000 was Kay Taylor Affleck of Paul with her drawing titled “Meet Mr. Stubbs” and third place and recipient of $3,000 was Levi Bennett of Twin Falls for his sculpture entry titled Iron Camel.
“It (Art & Soul) brings in a lot of talent into this area that you wouldn’t normally see and a lot of these pieces are for sale,” Bennett said. “It shows the world what type of artists are out there. Your imagination can run wild and it’s fun to see what other artists are doing.”
Even though this year’s art competition was initially postponed because of COVID-19, it still featured the second largest number of participants in the main contest with 201 entries.
“I’m thinking this year, with all this gloom we’ve had with this COVID virus, seeing something bright and exuberant, it opens up your senses and makes you feel good. That’s what we need right now,” Steel said.
Steel started making quilts in 1989 after she found a box of her grandmother’s quilt blocks in her father’s basement.
“He would never do anything with them so I went to the library and checked out a few books and taught myself how to quilt,” she said.
It took her seven months to hand sew “Mason Jar Bouquet.”
She keeps a book to keep track of her award-winning quilts and “Mason Jar Bouquet” has racked up several. Its accolades include 2017 Desert Sage Quilt Show’s Best of Show, Judge’s Choice Ribbon at the Pacific International Quilt Festival and it was featured in the 2019 American Quilting Society calendar.
“That quilt has traveled so much I think it could sing Johnny Cash’s ‘I’ve been everywhere, man,’” Steel said.
She recently finished a quilt last month and it’s now touring in a Mancuso Show, a national quilt company that hosts quilt shows across the U.S.
However, this was the first time Steel has entered Art & Soul of the Magic Valley.
She was surprised when she found out she won it all.
“I was hoping, but I thought maybe it would get best of class, maybe,” Steel said. “But I figured it would be won by the large sculptures that everyone can see.”
And though grand prize winners have to sit out a year, Steel is already busy making new quilts.
“The competition is totally stiff,” Steel said. “Oh, my gosh. There are amazing artists in the area. Very high. It’s like my husband always tells me, ‘I hope your wildest dreams come true.’ Yeah, my wildest dream came true.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!