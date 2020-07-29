Art and Soul winner's 'wildest dreams came true'

“I’m thinking this year, with all this gloom we’ve had with this COVID virus, seeing something bright and exuberant, it opens up your senses and makes you feel good. That’s what we need right now,” Steel said.

Steel started making quilts in 1989 after she found a box of her grandmother’s quilt blocks in her father’s basement.

“He would never do anything with them so I went to the library and checked out a few books and taught myself how to quilt,” she said.

It took her seven months to hand sew “Mason Jar Bouquet.”

She keeps a book to keep track of her award-winning quilts and “Mason Jar Bouquet” has racked up several. Its accolades include 2017 Desert Sage Quilt Show’s Best of Show, Judge’s Choice Ribbon at the Pacific International Quilt Festival and it was featured in the 2019 American Quilting Society calendar.

“That quilt has traveled so much I think it could sing Johnny Cash’s ‘I’ve been everywhere, man,’” Steel said.

She recently finished a quilt last month and it’s now touring in a Mancuso Show, a national quilt company that hosts quilt shows across the U.S.

However, this was the first time Steel has entered Art & Soul of the Magic Valley.