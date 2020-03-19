Art and Soul of the Magic Valley reschedules 10th annual event, giving more time for new artists to register

TWIN FALLS — Art and Soul of the Magic Valley brings thousands of visitors to town — and that could be a problem during the current COVID-19 situation. So the Magic Valley Arts Council has moved the 10th annual event from April to June.

New artists now have until April 25 to register for this year's event, said Melissa Crane, marketing and sales director for the arts council.

"We hope this registration extension will allow for greater participation, making the 10th anniversary of Art and Soul the best experience ever," Crane told the Times-News.

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley is the Northwest's largest public art contest that gives cash prizes, she said. The event will feature more than 300 artists from across the globe.

But the event is more than an art contest.

"It's an arts-appreciation endeavor where friendships are forged and community expands," Crane said Thursday.

The unique art contest welcomes all artists to compete for $43,000 in prize money. The grand prize winner will receive $12,000.