Arcis

Arcis will perform Tuesday at CSI.

 COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO

TWIN FALLS — The “What a Wonderful World” Arts on Tour season will continue with the Arcis Saxophone Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium.

Arcis Saxophone Quartet performs a rare form of chamber music. These four saxophonists from Munich bring world-class technique along with bright and joyful performances to create a unique concert experience.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students high school age and younger.

To order tickets, call 208-732-6288 or go to tickets.csi.edu or visit the CSI Fine Arts Center Box Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the performance night.

For more information, go to arcissaxophonquartett.de.

