Robotics

Cassia County robotics camps will be in June and July.

 COURTESY OF THE CASSIA REGIONAL TECHNICAL CENTER ROBOTICS TEAM

BURLEY — The Cassia Regional Technical Center Robotics Team will present a robotics-based summer camp on the following dates:

  • June 4 to 5 — $45
  • June 19 to 21 — $50
  • July 17 to 18 — $45
  • July 29 to 30 — $45

Returning 2018 campers will receive a $10 discount. Lunch and snacks are included in the price.

Basic programming and engineering skills will be taught. Ages eight and older are invited to enjoy these activities:

  • Designing and building robots
  • Programming bots using C programming
  • Reading sensors
  • Competing with your Vex robot
  • Earning a BSA Robotics Merit Badge

To register, go to idaho robotics.net.

