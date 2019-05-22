BURLEY — The Cassia Regional Technical Center Robotics Team will present a robotics-based summer camp on the following dates:
- June 4 to 5 — $45
- June 19 to 21 — $50
- July 17 to 18 — $45
- July 29 to 30 — $45
Returning 2018 campers will receive a $10 discount. Lunch and snacks are included in the price.
Basic programming and engineering skills will be taught. Ages eight and older are invited to enjoy these activities:
- Designing and building robots
- Programming bots using C programming
- Reading sensors
- Competing with your Vex robot
- Earning a BSA Robotics Merit Badge
To register, go to idaho robotics.net.
