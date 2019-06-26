TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center is taking registrations for the annual CSI/Idaho Dance Arts Alliance Summer Dance Camp Intensive for intermediate and advanced students who want a fun and challenging dance experience with high-caliber instructors.
Students have a choice between the one-week and ten-day intensives. The one-week intensive takes place July 21 to 26 and costs $300. The 10-day workshop runs July 21 to 31 and costs $430. Junior camp, available for students ages nine through 11 regardless of dance experience, happens July 27 and costs $95. All camps will be on the college campus. Room and board packages are also available, with well-chaperoned dormitory housing.
The workshop will provide intensive training to students ages 12 and older who have had a minimum of two consecutive years of dance. Students will choose their schedule and take five to seven hours of class per day in ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical, hip hop and modern techniques, plus musical theater, world dance, choreography, Pilates, silks, ballet band and more. An impressive guest faculty of professional dancers and dance instructors from all over the country will bring a wealth of talent and knowledge to assure that each student will achieve their highest potential.
At the end of each day, all the hard work will be offset with fun downtime activities such as game night, movies, a canyon excursion, swimming parties, a fashion show, an ice cream social, a pizza and autograph party, barbecues, a carnival and a pampering night. The intensive will culminate with an end-of-camp recital for family and friends.
To register, call 208-732-6288 or go to csi.edu/dancecamp or visit the CSI Fine Arts Center.
